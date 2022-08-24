Ernie Ball Music Man introduces 5 new limited-edition finishes for its Short Scale Stingray bass

Ernie Ball Music Man has introduced a series of limited-edition finishes for its Short Scale StingRay bass guitar.

Five new colorways are available – Candy Man, Plum Crazy, Burnt Ends, Silver Shadow and Vincent Blue – each limited to 25 units worldwide.

As a refresher, the Short Scale StingRay bass features a 30” scale length, promising easier playability due to shorter fret spacing, as well as a singular EBMM-designed passive humbucking pickup, equipped with higher-output neodymium magnets specifically selected to pair with the bass’s smaller form factor and bring out its “signature warm tone”.

Electronics are controlled via volume and tone knobs – the former having push/pull functionality for gain boosting – and a three-way rotary pickup switch for parallel, single coil, and series modes.

Other specs include a modern classic bridge, roasted maple neck with 22 stainless steel frets and a five-bolt sculpted joint for easier upper-fret access, new lightweight Music Man tuning machines with a finer gear ratio, and a choice of an ebony, rosewood or maple fingerboard depending on finish.

Limited-edition-finish Short Scale StingRay basses are available now for $2,399. For more info, head to Ernie Ball Music Man (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

In other Ernie Ball Music Man news, earlier this month the company officially launched its patent-pending Heat Treated pickup technology on three electric guitar models.

Inspired by “decades of electric guitar string research” at EBMM, and incorporating principles and insights that contributed to the development of the company’s Cobalt and M-Steel Slinky strings, the tech offers a more powerful bass response and an expansion of higher frequency harmonics.

And at NAMM earlier in the year, the company joined forces with Animals as Leaders’ Tosin Abasi for a radical new surprise electric guitar model, the Kaizen.