Ernie Ball Music Man introduces 5 new limited-edition finishes for its Short Scale Stingray bass

By published

Each of the sleek new colorways are limited to only 25 units worldwide

Ernie Ball Music Man
(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Ernie Ball Music Man has introduced a series of limited-edition finishes for its Short Scale StingRay bass guitar.

Five new colorways are available – Candy Man, Plum Crazy, Burnt Ends, Silver Shadow and Vincent Blue – each limited to 25 units worldwide.

As a refresher, the Short Scale StingRay bass features a 30” scale length, promising easier playability due to shorter fret spacing, as well as a singular EBMM-designed passive humbucking pickup, equipped with higher-output neodymium magnets specifically selected to pair with the bass’s smaller form factor and bring out its “signature warm tone”.

Electronics are controlled via volume and tone knobs – the former having push/pull functionality for gain boosting – and a three-way rotary pickup switch for parallel, single coil, and series modes.

Other specs include a modern classic bridge, roasted maple neck with 22 stainless steel frets and a five-bolt sculpted joint for easier upper-fret access, new lightweight Music Man tuning machines with a finer gear ratio, and a choice of an ebony, rosewood or maple fingerboard depending on finish.

Limited-edition-finish Short Scale StingRay basses are available now for $2,399. For more info, head to Ernie Ball Music Man (opens in new tab).

Ernie Ball Music Man

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

In other Ernie Ball Music Man news, earlier this month the company officially launched its patent-pending Heat Treated pickup technology on three electric guitar models.

Inspired by “decades of electric guitar string research” at EBMM, and incorporating principles and insights that contributed to the development of the company’s Cobalt and M-Steel Slinky strings, the tech offers a more powerful bass response and an expansion of higher frequency harmonics.

And at NAMM earlier in the year, the company joined forces with Animals as Leaders’ Tosin Abasi for a radical new surprise electric guitar model, the Kaizen.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).