EBS teams up with Stanley Clarke for versatile new bass preamp pedal

Sweden-based effects company EBS has collaborated with jazz-fusion bassist Stanley Clarke once again to create the Stanley Clarke Signature Acoustic Preamp pedal, designed for upright bass players.

Perhaps most notable about the new addition is its diverse array of EQ controls. Its two channels each feature their own dials for bass, mids and treble, as well as a high-pass/notch filter switch.

Designed to handle either passive, active or piezo pickups, the pedal features two 1/4" high-impedance (10 megaohm) inputs. The A channel also provides support for Electret pickups with a dedicated switch, while the B channel provides phantom power for use with condenser mics via its XLR mic input.

(Image credit: EBS)

Other features include an effects loop, tuner output, balanced XLR output with a speaker simulator and ground lift to prevent hum, an aux input and a pro-grade headphone output.

The Stanley Clarke Signature Acoustic Preamp is available now for $499.99. For more information, head to EBS.