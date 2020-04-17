Eddie Van Halen, Steve Vai, Yngwie and Satch signed this Jason Becker-owned Kiesel - and it just sold for $26,000

Kiesel’s JB24 “Numbers” Jason Becker signature model electric guitar, with its numbered frets, rainbow pickups and natural wood finish, is a unique-looking instrument by design.

Even so, you’ve never seen a JB24 like this one - and accordingly, it just sold for over $26,000 on Reverb.

In addition to being personally signed by Becker himself, the guitar, known as Triumphant Friends, is also emblazoned with signatures from 16 other ridiculously talented names, among them Eddie Van Halen, Yngwie Malmsteen, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani and Joe Bonamassa.

Also putting marker to body wood?

(Image credit: Reverb)

John Petrucci, Paul Gilbert, Uli Jon Roth, Richie Kotzen, Greg Howe, John 5, Chris Broderick, Nita Strauss Ben Woods and Dave Amato.

Each player, as the listing states, “chose to sign this guitar out of love and respect” for Becker, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis almost 20 years ago.

Other features on this one-of-a-kind JB24, which comes from Becker’s personal collection, include a swamp ash body, hard rock maple neck with steel two-way truss rod and 14-inch radius maple fingerboard with 24 stainless steel frets and colored numbered fret markers.

There’s also an original Floyd Rose tremolo with locking nut, Carvin Guitars locking tuners and a multi-colored Kiesel Guitars headstock logo and special-engraved Jason Becker truss rod cover.

(Image credit: Reverb)

Pickups are a Seymour Duncan Jason Becker Signature Perpetual Burn humbucker at the bridge, an SH-2n at the neck and an STK-S7 center single-coil, with a single orange master volume control and five-way blue-capped selector switch.

Kiesel also provided a professional clear coat to the body to protect the signatures from wear – a wise move, given that, as stated, “there is literally no other guitar on planet earth like this one.”

The guitar was offered with a host of goodies, including a certification of authenticity, a collection of picks from most of the signees, a high-quality framed photo collage documenting most of the artists signing the body and a custom case.

All proceeds from the $26,111 selling price will go directly to the Jason Becker Special Needs Trust.

To find out more, head over to Reverb.