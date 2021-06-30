The Sovtek MIG-50 amp rides again with new Electro-Harmonix reissue

Electro-Harmonix has resurrected the classic Sovtek MIG-50 guitar amp under its own name.
A fairly straightforward recreation – aside from some 21st century enhancements to make the amp, in EHX's words, "bulletproof" – the new MIG-50 head features a pair of channels (normal and bright/high gain), each with its own volume control.
Power on the NYC-made amp comes by way of a pair of Tung-Sol 5881 power tubes, and an individual Mullard 12AX7 and two Tung-Sol 12AX7 preamp tubes, while controls come in the form of treble, middle, bass and presence knobs. An external bias adjustment for the power tubes also comes aboard.
Tonally, the amp aims to duplicate the richness of its Sovtek predecessor, with some of the sweetness of a tweed Fender Bassman.
The Electro-Harmonix MIG-50 is shipping now for $638.40. For more info, point your browser over to Electro-Harmonix.