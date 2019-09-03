Electro-Harmonix takes on Beats with its own wireless Bluetooth earbuds

In Electro-Harmonix’s latest bid for world domination, the legendary New York effects co has taken a leaf out of Marshall and Orange’s books, and branched out into wireless Bluetooth headphones with the R&B Buds.

EHX’s rechargeable headphones promise to be lightweight and sweatproof, and offer five hours of play time, plus 15 hours of stored power in the included charging case.

You get three sizes of ear cushions included, plus voice-assistant compatibility and music/call control, and a 10m range.

Iconic CEO Mike Matthews launched the new buds with a defiant statement against the market leader, Apple.

“Apple purchased Beats, makers of the popular Beats headphones for $3 billion in 2014,” said Matthews. “From our viewpoint, you are paying for that purchase, whereas Electro-Harmonix is synonymous with great tone and low prices.”

Of course, the price will be the key spec here, but the company has yet to reveal that information. For now, you can head over to EHX for more info.

This marks the latest brand extension for the company, which has also included guitar strings, a clip-on tuner and Dirt Road Special guitar amp.