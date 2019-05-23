Enter for Your Chance to Win a Year of Online Guitar Lessons from ArtistWorks

Online music lessons platform ArtistWorks is giving away a free year of guitar lessons. You can enter for your chance to win here.

Whether you're a casual hobbyist or seeking mastery of guitar, ArtistWorks' world-renowned musicians — including Paul Gilbert, Bryan Sutton, Guthrie Trapp and more — are ready to improve your playing. With guitar-focused courses covering rock, blues, country, jazz, acoustic styles and more, ArtistWorks' deep video lesson library targets the fundamentals, advanced techniques and key learning strategies.

The platform makes your experience totally interactive, too. With Video Exchange Learning, you'll record practice videos, learn from other students' breakthroughs, and receive tailored video feedback from your instructor. Students also gain access to a real community, where you can share original songs, chat with new friends, and encourage each other to grow as musicians.

Click here for your chance to win a free year of lessons, and for more on ArtistWorks, head over to artistworks.com.