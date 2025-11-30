Stuck on a Christmas present? Give the gift of music with these budget-friendly guitar starter kits for kids and adults alike

From Jimi Hendrix, to Eric Clapton, David Gilmour, Stevie Ray Vaughan – and, more recently, Steve Lacey, Danielle Haim and H.E.R., the Strat is, no doubt, one of the most enduring – and instantly recognizable – designs in electric guitar history.

When I first picked up the guitar in my early teens, I started playing my friend's Squier Strat in my then-band – and went on to save up enough money (with a little help from my dad) to buy my first-ever Fender Strat, which I still play to this very day.

Point being, you really can never go wrong with a Strat. Its versatile tone means that, irrespective of how many genres you blend and traverse throughout your musical journey, you'll still find use for the Strat, making it one heck of a worthy investment.

So, if you're thinking of gifting a budding guitarist (or perhaps you're the budding guitarist!) a starter kit that can take them from their bedroom to the stage, well, Walmart's offering a Squier Sonic Strat, plus an amp, instrument cable, a clip-on tuner, a guitar strap, and guitar picks for $247.99. Oh, and there's an Austin Bazaar instructional DVD to pick up some tips while learning your new instrument.

There's also a deal on the Squier Debut Series Stratocaster – which, aside from the usuals (picks, strap, cable, and gig bag), comes with a Frontman 10G amp, guitar stand, and extra strings, all for $208.99.

Amazon's joining the ranks of retailers offering deals on Strat starter kits – with a Donner DST-100T 39 Strat-style electric, gig bag, guitar cable, strap, picks, clip-on tuner, capo, extra string set, free online courses... and, if that wasn't enough, a portable desktop amp, for just $152.99.

Donner 39-Inch Electric Guitar Kit: $152.99 at Amazon If you’re on the hunt for a true beginner-friendly bargain, this Donner DST-100 bundle is one of the best-value starter kits you’ll find. The guitar comes loaded with an H-S-S pickup configuration – two classic single-coils and a punchy humbucker – giving you everything from Texas blues grit to modern rock heft at the flip of a switch. And did we mention the eye-catching finishes?

Save 25% Fender Squier Sonic Stratocaster - Arctic White Bundle : was $329.99 now $247.99 at Walmart If you’re after a classic Strat sound without the classic price tag, the Squier Sonic Stratocaster bundle is a definite standout. With a slim “C” neck, lightweight body, and three single-coil pickups, this Strat delivers versatile tones that can be further enhanced by the vintage-style tremolo – all packaged in Arctic White. The bundle includes everything you need to start playing right away: an amp with aux and headphone jacks for jamming or quiet practice, cable, strap, tuner, picks... and even an instructional DVD.

Save 25% Squier Debut Stratocaster Starter Pack: was $279.99 now $208.99 at Walmart There are a few Squier Debut deals about at the moment, but I’m gonna put my hat on the line and say this starter kit bundle is the best of the lot. For $208 at Walmart, you get a Fender-approved Strat and all the bits ‘n’ bobs you could ever dream of needing to get going right out the box. Strap, cable, amp, picks, gig bag… heck, you even get an instructional DVD. Plus, that California Blue finish is just *bites fist*

And, speaking of iconic guitars, the Les Paul is another one that would definitely be in the Guitar Design Hall of Fame™ (I'm trademarking that). Favored by the likes of Slash, Jimmy Page, Joe Bonamassa, and Billy Gibbons, the Les Paul has played a crucial role in shaping the very essence of rock ’n’ roll since its inception in 1952 – and has been a staple across all genres ever since.

Save 23% Epiphone Les Paul Special-I Pack: was $259 now $199 at Guitar Center If you’re ready to kickstart your guitar journey, this Epiphone Les Paul Special-I starter kit gives you everything you need to start playing a.s.a.p. The lightweight mahogany body and SlimTaper neck make the guitar comfortable for beginners, while the open-coil humbuckers deliver the quintessential rich, punchy tones that the LP is known and loved for. Also included is an amp, a gig bag, clip-on tuner, strap, picks, and cable – in short, a fantastic all-in-one solution for first-time players.

If you're dead set on joining Wikipedia's list of players who play Les Pauls (it's an actual list, by the way), you'll be pleased to learn that Guitar Center is offering a killer $199 deal on its Epiphone Les Paul Special-I starter kit that also comes with an Epiphone Electar 10W, clip-on tuner, gig bag, instrument cable and guitar picks. Now that's what I call a deal!

Still on a quest for more gear bargains? Stay tuned for some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday guitar deals around – including more from Fender and Epiphone.