Epiphone and Adam Jones’ Art Collection of signature Les Pauls is coming to a close – feast your eyes on the ‘Sensation’ model

Epiphone has unveiled the fifth addition to Adam Jones’ ongoing assortment of Les Paul Custom Art Collection signature guitars.

A brief recap for those unfamiliar with the lineup: the Art Collection of highly limited electric guitars first arrived back in December 2022, with Epiphone finally partnering with the Tool maestro to release an affordable take on his Silverburst Les Paul.

There was a collectible twist, though – there would be seven limited-edition versions of the Epi, each of which would flash a piece of artwork selected by Jones himself. Only 800 of each model would be made.

First, there was “The Veil of Bees” model, which was closely followed by “The Berserker”, “Study for Self-Portrait with Rose Skirt and a Mouse” and “Self-Portrait as Not Dead Yet” iterations.

As such, the antepenultimate axe boasts a rear body artwork designed by artist Korin Faught – who is also Jones’ wife – which takes inspiration from mid-century modern design, fashion and white-on-white styles.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

Notably, it’s also an image that recreates Faught’s original “Sensation” piece, which debuted as part of the Lost Days’ Exhibition back in October 2016.

In her own words, Faught said the Sensation LP is “about the loneliness and isolation of illness”. “‘Sensation’ is a word to replace a fear based word,” Faught continued. “A word she learned while preparing for childbirth. A word she could retreat into when lying in bed with only herself and her thoughts. Gentle meditative properties and calmness resonate through her body as she lives within the moment.”

Aside from the eye-catching artwork, the Sensation Silverburst Les Paul carries all the hallmarks of a regular Adam Jones signature LP, which is widely considered one of the best Epi single-cuts on the market.

That means there’s an Antique Silverburst-finished mahogany body with a maple cap – bound, no less – as well as an Adam Jones Custom profile three-piece maple neck and block-inlaid ebony fingerboard that boasts 22 medium jumbo frets and a 12” radius.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Epiphone) (Image credit: Epiphone)

In the electronics department, a reverse-mounted Epiphone ProBucker Custom neck pickup lines up alongside a bridge Seymour Duncan Distortion, both of which are situated next to an Epiphone LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece.

Finishing touches include a Graph Tech nut, vintage-style tuners, PosiLock strap buttons and a rear headstock design.

The price is also the same: the Sensation LP weighs in at $1,299.

Head over to Epiphone to find out more.