Epiphone launches ultra-affordable entry-level Starling acoustic guitar range

Epiphone has introduced its entry-level line of Starling acoustic guitars, which promise to combine impressive build quality with a super-affordable sub-$150 price.

Described by the Epiphone as the "perfect guitars" for beginners, the Starling models feature a spruce top, mahogany back and sides, a C-shape profile mahogany neck, and an Indian laurel fretboard, for durability and good tone.

Other appointments include a shorter 24.75" scale length – meaning less stretching to form unfamiliar chord shapes – and 20 medium jumbo frets that make pressing the string down easier.

These features, along with the comfortable square-shoulder dreadnought body shape, seek to give aspiring guitarists the perfect platform to hone their skills and develop their technique on as they embark on their guitar-playing journey.

As far as aesthetics go, the Starling models boast both classic and contemporary finishes in the form of Wine Red, Ebony, Hot Pink Pearl and Starlight blue. A decorative Starling Tear Drop pickguard also appears.

The Starling models are available now for $139.

Visit Epiphone for more info.