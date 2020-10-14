Snag a Gibson USA pickup-loaded Les Paul for just $499 with this killer Epiphone deal

As part of its colossal Guitar-a-thon event, Guitar Center has announced a top-notch deal on the Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro-III Plus – which comes fitted with Gibson USA pickups.

Guitar Center is selling this terrific single-cut for just $499, a whole $200 off the original asking price of $699.

Aside from the made-in-USA Gibson ’57 Classic and Super ’57 zebra pickups, this LP features coil-split, boost and phase on push/pull control pots, making it one of the most versatile single-cuts on the market.

You also get a flame maple top on mahogany body, 1960s SlimTaper mahogany neck and Grover Rotomatic tuners – that's a seriously impressive spec on a sub-$500 guitar.

As is the case with many other Prime Day deals, this offer is only available on specific finishes, in this case Ocean Blue and Heritage Cherry Sunburst. Desert Burst will set you back the regular $699.

To snap up this bargainous electric, head over to Guitar Center, and visit our guide to the best Prime Day guitar deals for more fresh offers.

