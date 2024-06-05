“The perfect electric mandolin is back”: A Firebird-shaped electric mandolin headlines Epiphone’s new Bluegrass collection

Is it a Firebird, is it a mandolin? No, it’s the Mandobird

Epiphone Mandobird
(Image credit: Epiphone)

Epiphone has launched an extensive Bluegrass collection of instruments, including banjos and mandolins, with a brand-new Mandobird the pick of the bunch. 

The brand has described the series as “high quality and accessible” with instruments inspired by Gibson and Gibson Custom models representing some of its most historically popular bluegrass builds. 

