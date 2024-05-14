“A legendary Epiphone original comes home”: Epiphone’s updated Coronet revives one of its earliest solidbody electric guitars – and, for the first time in decades, it’s made in the USA

The no-nonsense workhorse boasts period-correct appointments and modern tweaks, and will be crafted in Nashville, Tennessee

Epiphone Coronet
Epiphone has rebooted one of its oldest solidbody electric guitar designs in the form of a new made-in-USA Coronet.

Available in two colorways (Vintage Cherry and Ebony), the latest variant of the classic Coronet model will be assembled in Nashville, Tennessee, “for the first time in decades” alongside the rest of Gibson’s USA range.

Epiphone Coronet
Epiphone Coronet
