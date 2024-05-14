“A legendary Epiphone original comes home”: Epiphone’s updated Coronet revives one of its earliest solidbody electric guitars – and, for the first time in decades, it’s made in the USA

Epiphone has rebooted one of its oldest solidbody electric guitar designs in the form of a new made-in-USA Coronet.

Available in two colorways (Vintage Cherry and Ebony), the latest variant of the classic Coronet model will be assembled in Nashville, Tennessee, “for the first time in decades” alongside the rest of Gibson’s USA range.

The Coronet is something of a cult classic Epiphone design, having established itself as a firm fan favorite following its introduction in 1958 – just six years after the arrival of the Gibson Les Paul.

Over the years, it’s been played by a host of high-profile players, from Jimi Hendrix and Steve Marriott to Johnny Marr and Marshall Crenshaw.

Now, it’s been brought back to the firm’s US production line – rather than its Chinese factory, like the 2020 Coronet – with some appropriate vintage-inspired flair and modern-minded upgrades.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Epiphone) (Image credit: Epiphone) (Image credit: Epiphone) (Image credit: Epiphone)

“A legendary Epiphone original comes home to the USA,” writes Epiphone. “This no-frills rock machine is now made in the USA again, ready to inspire a new generation of musicians.”

At its core, the Coronet comprises a distinct double-cut mahogany body and a mahogany SlimTaper neck, which hosts a 22-fret Indian rosewood fingerboard. The 24.75” scale model also features a Graph Tech nut and 12” radius.

A wraparound bridge is joined by a smaller badgeless pickguard – which is more reminiscent of very early examples – and master volume and tone parameters, which are finished with Carousel knobs rather than standard Top Hat alternatives. Again, these are what you’d find on original ‘58 or ‘59 Coronets.

Another faithful-to-original touch is the jack output, which is side-mounted, rather than top-mounted, and in keeping with its no-nonsense style, the Coronet also has one pickup: a Soapbar P-90.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Epiphone) (Image credit: Epiphone) (Image credit: Epiphone)

It’s also worth noting the “Bikini” headstock badge, which is said to be a “a nod to Epiphone’s heritage with the classic badge used on many of its earliest models”.

As mentioned, this new Coronet is made in the US, making it one of the few Epiphones currently available that aren’t manufactured in China.

Because of that, this updated model is a bit pricier than the $399 model from a few years ago: this one weighs in at $1,699.

Head over to Epiphone to find out more.