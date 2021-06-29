Emily Wolfe, Gina Chavez and Jaime Wyatt to headline Epiphone Pride Month livestream concert

Emily Wolfe, Gina Chavez and Jaime Wyatt will headline a free livestream concert Epiphone is hosting in celebration of Pride Month.

Set to take place tomorrow, June 30, at 6:00 p.m CT, the concert will be streamed on Epiphone's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Just months removed from the launch of her first ever signature guitar – the Epiphone Emily Wolfe Sheraton Stealth – Emily Wolfe released her second album, Outlier, just last week.

“Pride Month is about how far we've come,” she said in a statement. “Though there is still so much work left to do, let's celebrate every member of the LGBTQ+ community, and our allies, as we work toward normalizing differences in all forms of self-expression.”

Hailing from Austin, Texas, Gina Chavez has received international acclaim for her ever-versatile, genre-blurring sound. Her most recent effort, 2020's all-Spanish language La Que Manda, netted her a Latin Grammy Awards nomination for Best Pop/Rock Album.

Gina Chavez (Image credit: Epiphone)

Jaime Wyatt is a Nashville-based country veteran whose frank, moving and plainspoken songs cover topics like addiction, depression, incarceration, grief and her decision to come out as a gay woman. Her most recent album was 2020's Neon Cross.

“Pride Month is so special to my heart!” Wyatt said. “Being that I came out in my 30's, I understand how important it is to have more visibility for people in the LGBTQIA community to help others find their identity. I'm grateful to have the support of such a rad company like Gibson, so I'm more visible to other LGBTQIA people. To all those who may be feeling lost or lonely: I have been there, and I love you.”

For more info on the concert, head on over to Epiphone.