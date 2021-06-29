Trending

Emily Wolfe, Gina Chavez and Jaime Wyatt to headline Epiphone Pride Month livestream concert

The concert will be streamed tomorrow, June 30, on the company's YouTube channel and Facebook page

Epiphone Emily Wolfe Sheraton Stealth
(Image credit: Epiphone)

Emily Wolfe, Gina Chavez and Jaime Wyatt will headline a free livestream concert Epiphone is hosting in celebration of Pride Month.

Set to take place tomorrow, June 30, at 6:00 p.m CT, the concert will be streamed on Epiphone's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Just months removed from the launch of her first ever signature guitar – the Epiphone Emily Wolfe Sheraton Stealth – Emily Wolfe released her second album, Outlier, just last week.

“Pride Month is about how far we've come,” she said in a statement. “Though there is still so much work left to do, let's celebrate every member of the LGBTQ+ community, and our allies, as we work toward normalizing differences in all forms of self-expression.”

Hailing from Austin, Texas, Gina Chavez has received international acclaim for her ever-versatile, genre-blurring sound. Her most recent effort, 2020's all-Spanish language La Que Manda, netted her a Latin Grammy Awards nomination for Best Pop/Rock Album.

Gina Chavez

Gina Chavez (Image credit: Epiphone)

Jaime Wyatt is a Nashville-based country veteran whose frank, moving and plainspoken songs cover topics like addiction, depression, incarceration, grief and her decision to come out as a gay woman. Her most recent album was 2020's Neon Cross.

“Pride Month is so special to my heart!” Wyatt said. “Being that I came out in my 30's, I understand how important it is to have more visibility for people in the LGBTQIA community to help others find their identity. I'm grateful to have the support of such a rad company like Gibson, so I'm more visible to other LGBTQIA people. To all those who may be feeling lost or lonely: I have been there, and I love you.” 

For more info on the concert, head on over to Epiphone.

Jaime Wyatt

Jaime Wyatt (Image credit: Epiphone)