Ernie Ball Music Man freshens up its electric guitar and bass finishes for 2021

Ernie Ball has unveiled a slew of eye-catching new finishes for some of its most popular electric guitar and bass models, including the Sabre, Stingray, Cutlass and Bongo.

The Sabre, which boasts an okoume body, maple top and custom Music Man humbuckers, is now offered in a Gator Burst finish. The Cutlass RS, meanwhile, adds in Powder Blue and Vintage Tobacco offerings for both the SSS and HSS models, while the StingRay RS now comes in Powder Blue and Burnt Amber.

On the low end, the StingRay Special and StingRay-5 Special bass present eight fresh finishes – Amethyst Sparkle, Black, Snowy Night, Raspberry Burst, Smoked Chrome, Speed Blue, Burnt Ends and Forest Green – while the Bongo 4 bass debuts a new Harvest Orange finish.

For more information on all the new colors, head to Music Man.