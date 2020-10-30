Ernie Ball Music Man introduces 2020 Jason Richardson Cutlass

Ernie Ball Music Man first released the Jason Richardson Artist Series 7-String Cutlass last year, and since then we’ve bestowed the electric guitar model, which features an alder body with a Buckeye Burl top finish, with a Platinum Award.

Now Ernie Ball has unveiled a new iteration of the signature model in an all-new Rorschach Red Buckeye Burl finish.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

The new guitar also adds in gold hardware and wood binding, but otherwise boasts the same feature set, including a select figured roasted maple neck with ebony fingerboard and 24 stainless steel frets, and a contoured lower horn for superior upper fret access.

Electronics include custom Ernie Ball Music Man humbucking pickups, a push-push volume pot for up to 20db boost, 3-way pick-up selector switch and a custom laser-etched artist series neck plate.

The new Jason Richardson Artist Series Cutlass is available in six-string ($3,299) and seven-string ($3,499) configurations (as is the natural buckeye burl version).

For more information, head to Ernie Ball Music Man.