Ernie Ball Music Man graces Jason Richardson's signature Cutlass guitar with two striking new finishes

Ernie Ball Music Man has updated its Jason Richardson signature Cutlass electric guitar with two striking new finishes.

Along with the previously available Natural and Rorschach Red finishes, Richardson's signature guitar – both the six- and seven-string versions – is now available in Majora Purple and limited-edition Empress White colorways.

Elsewhere, all remains the same with this acclaimed signature. Regardless of your choice of finish, the Richardson Cutlass is built with an alder body and buckeye burl top (except for the Empress White Richardson Cutlass, which has a maple top.)

The guitar also has a roasted maple neck and ebony fretboard, except for the Majora Purple model, which matches the neck with a figured roasted maple fretboard. Said fretboard boasts 24 medium jumbo stainless steel frets, instead of the 22 found on a typical Cutlass.

In the electronics department, it boasts two custom Ernie Ball Music Man humbuckers, controlled by a push/push master volume control with a custom Music Man “active” buffered output preamp with a silent circuit, a push/push master tone control with coil-splitting functionality, and a three-way pickup selector switch.

Hardware comes in the form of Schaller M6-IND locking tuners, and a custom Music Man floating tremolo. On the Empress White and Natural-finished models, it's finished in black, while the Majora Purple and Rorschach Red Richardson Cutlasses come with gold hardware.

Image 1 of 2 Ernie Ball Music Man Jason Richardson Cutlass in Empress White (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man) Image 2 of 2 Ernie Ball Music Man Jason Richardson Cutlass in Majora Purple (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

The 2022 Ernie Ball Music Man Jason Richardson Cutlass 6- and 7-string guitars are available now for $3,599 and $3,799, respectively. Only 25 examples each of the 6- and 7-string Empress White models will be produced.

For more info on the guitar, visit Ernie Ball Music Man.