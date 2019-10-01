Ernie Ball Music Man reveals ornate Mariposa Omar Rodríguez-López signature guitar

After its surprise appearance at the UK Guitar Show, the Mariposa has now officially been unveiled by Ernie Ball Music Man.

The signature electric guitar for At The Drive-In/Mars Volta guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López, the Mariposa is most notable for its distinctive angular look, which is accompanied by an ornate laser-etched pickguard.

It offers pickups custom-designed to handle bucketloads of distortion while still packing classic humbucker sounds, with individual volume controls for each pickup - there’s no tone control here, but rolling back the volume will also tame the high-end.

Other specs include an African mahogany body, roasted maple neck with ebony fingerboard, Music Man Modern tremolo and Schaller M6-IND locking tuners.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Two versions are available: the gold-hardwared Mariposa Deluxe comes in Imperial White and Imperial Black finishes, while the regular Mariposa features chrome ’ware in its Pueblo Pink and Dorado Green guises.

The new guitar appears to take its cues from the St Vincent and Albert Lee HH models, which Rodríguez-López had been playing on At The Drive-In’s recent tours.

The Ernie Ball Music Man Mariposa is available now for $2,899 (regular) and $2,999 (Deluxe). Head over to Ernie Ball Music Man for more info.