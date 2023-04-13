NAMM 2023: Ernie Ball Music Man overhauls its Steve Lukather signature lineup with Heat Treated pickup-loaded L4 models

NAMM 2023: Ernie Ball Music Man has teamed up with Steve Lukather once again to create the next generation of the Toto titan’s signature guitar, the L4.

As the name implies, it’s the fourth instalment to Lukather’s expansive signature electric guitar range, and has been described as “the culmination of over 30 years of collaboration” between the two parties.

Ernie Ball Music Man Steve Lukather L4 in Gator Burst (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Five instruments make up the drop in total, which can be further split into three camps: the SSS-equipped L4, the HH-loaded flame maple-topped L4 and – perhaps most intriguing – the limited-edition, double-locking floating tremolo-equipped Steamroller model.

Though the Steamroller isn’t the first time Lukather has opted for a HSS configuration, it is one of the rare occasions where his signature models have come equipped with a Floyd Rose-style bridge, rather than the standard two-point tremolo system commonly found across the Luke range.

Ernie Ball Music Man Steve Lukather L4 in Blue Flame (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

The SSS configuration that can be found among the drop is also a rarity, with Lukather’s previous models usually opting for a dual humbucker or HSS approach.

However, regardless of whether these numerous pickup configurations are familiar to the range or not, the L4's single-coils and humbuckers will no doubt sound unlike any other Lukather model currently available.

Ernie Ball Music Man Steve Lukather L4 in Redburst (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Why? Well, because in the pair’s “never-ending quest for tone”, the L4 models have all been upgraded with the brand’s Heat Treated pickup technology.

First unveiled at last year’s NAMM show, the HT pickups were said to have been inspired by “decades of guitar string research” and have since become a stalwart of Ernie Ball Music Man’s lineup.

Ernie Ball Music Man Steve Lukather L4 in Blueburst (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

On paper, the pickups now found on Lukather’s L4 models are said to outperform normal-spec pickups by providing extra output and excellent touch sensitivity – as well as a more powerful bass response and an expansion of higher frequency harmonics.

“In our never-ending quest for tone and fresh sounds, the team at Music Man implemented their new HT pickups that really knocked me out,” Lukather said of his newest models. “As we have had three versions of the guitar, the new Luke 4 model is a fresh step forward in tone with their specially designed pickup technology.

Ernie Ball Music Man Steve Lukather L4 Steamroller (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

“I love all the different MM versions of my guitar and use them all, but this new one is gonna impress. So many new sounds.”

In terms of aesthetics, Blue Flame, Gator Burst, Blueburst and Redburst finishes are all on offer.

To find out more, head over to Ernie Ball Music Man (opens in new tab).