Ernie Ball Music Man unveils dazzling March 2021 additions to its Ball Family Reserve collection

Ernie Ball Music Man has revealed the latest additions to its Ball Family Reserve collection.

For March 2021, the guitar giant has added four new six-string electric guitars to the range: a rosewood-topped variation of John Petrucci's JP15, a Coral Blue Burst-finished Sabre, a dual humbucker-equipped Black Sparkle Luke III, and a Seafoam Sparkle, HSS-configured version of Albert Lee's signature model.

For those unaware, the Ball Family Reserve is a collection of top-spec'd limited edition models which EB describes as “a celebration of the company's heritage in instrument craftsmanship.”

Rosewood-topped JP15

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Beneath the JP15's rosewood top sits an okoume body, separated by a micro-thin maple veneer. A rosewood neck and fingerboard completes its construction, and its headstock is finished with laser-etched logos on the front and back.

Each guitar – limited to only 89 units worldwide – is hand-signed by John Petrucci, and includes a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Sabre in Coral Blue Burst

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Highlights of the new Coral Blue Burst-finished Sabre include a flame maple top, chrome-covered EBMM-designed humbucking pickups, and a rosewood neck and fingerboard with dot inlays. This one is limited to only 60 units worldwide.

Luke III in Classic Black Sparkle

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Limited to 69 pieces worldwide – the Ball Family Reserve Luke III features a lightweight okoume body with a custom Classic Black Sparkle finish, an Ernie Ball Music Man-designed double-locking tremolo bridge, and a figured roasted maple neck and fingerboard with black block inlays. Additionally, each guitar's backplate comes signed by Steve Lukather.

Albert Lee in Seafoam Sparkle

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Limited to 59 units, the Ball Family Reserve Albert Lee features a lightweight okoume body with an exclusive Seafoam Sparkle finish and body-matched headstock.

New to this iteration of the design is an HSS pickup configuration, which includes a DiMarzio humbucker in the bridge position and EBMM single coils in the middle and neck.

Other features include an inlay-less figured roasted maple neck and fingerboard with stainless steel frets, and a backplate signed by Albert Lee.

For more information on the March 2021 Ball Family Reserve collection, head to Ernie Ball Music Man.