Ernie Ball Music Man unveils dreamy John Petrucci 2020 signature models

New colors and finishes added to Majesty, JP15 and JP Maple Top six- and seven-string guitars

Ernie Ball Music Man has announced the 2020 line of John Petrucci signature electric guitars, which features new Majesty, JP15 and JP Maple Top models.

The new Majesty boasts a lightweight Okoume body with a flamed maple shield and a glossy translucent finish. Pickups are Petrucci signature DiMarzio Dreamcatcher (bridge) and Rainmaker (neck) humbuckers, combined with an onboard piezo bridge system. 

The guitar is available in four new finishes – Pink Sand, Red Phoenix, Smoked Pearl and Ember Glow, starting at $2,999.

Also on tap is a new “Purple Nebula” Majesty, which sports a carved, highly-figured quilt maple top over alder sides and a neck-through center of mahogany and maple.

Other features include a three-piece neck constructed with two strips of Honduran mahogany and a center strip of flamed maple, as well as the same Dreamcatcher/Rainmaker pickup package and onboard piezo bridge system.

Additionally, each “Purple Nebula” Majesty is accompanied by a backplate signed by John Petrucci and a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The Purple Nebula Majesty is available as either a six-string or seven-string, with a limited run of 200 guitars worldwide, beginning at $5,299.

The 2020 JP15, meanwhile, features a lightweight Okoume body with a figured maple top in a Cerulean Paradise finish. There’s also a figured roasted maple neck and fingerboard, and pickups are a pair of custom DiMarzio Illuminator humbuckers, accompanied by a piezo bridge system and onboard 20db gain boost.

The JP15 is available in six-string or seven-string models with Ernie Ball Music Man JP tremolo, three-way toggle pickup selector and Ernie Ball Music Man hardshell case, beginning at $3,249.

JP Maple Top in Dragon Blood

Finally, the JP Maple Top features an alder body with a mahogany tone block and figured maple top, as well as a Honduran Mahogany neck and East Indian Rosewood fingerboard.

There’s also DiMarzio Liquifire and Crunch Lab pickups, a piezo bridge system and a coil-splitting tone pot.

The guitar is available in six-string or seven-string models with Music Man JP tremolo, three-way toggle pickup selector and Ernie Ball Music Man hardshell case.

A Koa Top option includes a mahogany body and neck with an ebony fretboard.

The 2020 JP Maple Top is offered in a Dragon Blood finish with a choice of quilt or flame top, beginning at $3,249.

For more information on all the new John Petrucci models, head to Music Man.