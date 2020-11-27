Save $350 on the shred-ready ESP LTD M-400 in this epic Black Friday deal

The tidal wave of Black Friday guitar deals is upon us, and we're seeing some unbelievable bargains to be had across all major music retailers. Right now, ProAudioStar is offering a massive discount on the ESP LTD M-400 – slashing $350 off the price to bring it down to just $449.
The M-400 features a mahogany body with a three-piece maple neck, 24-fret pau ferro fingerboard and a pair of Seymour Duncan humbuckers – a Jazz model in the neck position and Custom 5 in the bridge.
ESP LTD M-400:
was $799, now only $449 at ProAudioStar
Save almost $350 on this incredibly well-spec'd electric guitar. With a mahogany body, three-piece maple neck and Seymour Duncan humbuckers, the M-400 has the looks, the tones, and the effortless playability factor.View Deal
These specs make it a brilliantly versatile six-string capable of handling just about any genre of music. Oh, and it's also finished in a gorgeous Solar Fade Metallic, so you'll have no problem standing out from the crowd.
The industry-standard Floyd Rose locking tremolo is onboard, too – perfect for extra musical expression – and even better for face-melting guitar solos.
If you're interested in securing the M-400 at a massively discounted price, head over to ProAudioStar.
