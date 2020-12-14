ESP unleashes a blizzard of new LTD models with the Arctic Metal Series

Back in 2018, ESP launched the LTD Black Metal Series which, according to the company says, quickly became one of its most popular guitar lines.

Now, the guitar giant looks to double down on the line's “brutal aesthetic and streamlined performance,” flipping the color scheme for the all-new Arctic Metal Series.

The new lineup will comprise five new electric guitar models: the Arrow-NT Arctic Metal, EC Arctic Metal, M-HT Arctic Metal, M-7BHT Arctic Metal, and Phoenix Arctic Metal.

All boast Snow White Satin finishes with stainless steel frets, a Macassar ebony fingerboard with no inlays, glow-in-the-dark side fret markers and black hardware.

Image 1 of 5 ESP LTD Arrow-NT Arctic Metal (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 2 of 5 ESP LTD EC Arctic Metal (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 3 of 5 ESP LTD M-HT Arctic Metal (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 4 of 5 ESP LTD M-7BHT Arctic Metal (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 5 of 5 ESP LTD Phoenix Arctic Metal (Image credit: ESP Guitars)

Electronics-wise, each guitar in the line sports a single EMG 81TW pickup controlled via singular volume and tone knobs and a push-pull control for coil-splitting.

For more information on the LTD Arctic Metal Series, head over to ESP Guitars.