ESP unveils the first models from its massive 2021 electric guitar line-up

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, with guitar and gear companies beginning to roll out first looks at forthcoming 2021 models. As usual, ESP does not disappoint, with many new electric guitars on tap – so many, in fact, that once again the company is announcing the models in multiple phases.

Which brings us to the just-revealed Phase I, headlined by new EC, Black Metal, TE and Xtone guitars, as well as plenty of EverTune bridge- and Fishman Fluence pickup-equipped models. You can check out information on all the fresh designs below.

Without further ado, meet Phase 1…

LTD Deluxe EC Series

Image 1 of 4 EC-1000T CTM in Tobacco Sunburst Satin (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 2 of 4 EC-1000T CTM in See Thru Cherry (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 3 of 4 EC-1000 EverTune BB (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 4 of 4 LTD Deluxe EC-1000 Gold Andromeda (Image credit: ESP Guitars)

ESP is offering four new additions to the EC-1000 Series. First up is two new EC-1000T CTM guitars, available in Tobacco Sunburst Satin and See Thru Black Cherry finishes.

Highlights include Fishman Open Core Classic pickups (with push-pull control for voice selection) and 22 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets. And the “T” in the nomenclature stands for “traditional,” referring to the model’s full-thickness body that’s chambered for weight relief.

Also on tap is the EC-1000 EverTune BB. The “BB” references the guitar’s extra-thick metallic silver bold binding, and features include a set of EMG 60TW-R (neck) and EMG 81 (bridge) pickups, with a push-pull control to split the neck pup. There’s also 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets and an EverTune constant tension bridge.

Finally, the LTD Deluxe EC-1000 Gold Andromeda features a “mind-blowing” iridescent finish that emits different hues as light is reflected from different angles, as well as complementary gold hardware.

Other features include a set of Fishman Fluence Modern Humbucker pickups (alnico in the neck, ceramic in the bridge) with a push-pull voice selection control, 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets and a TonePros locking bridge and tailpiece.

LTD Black Metal Series

Image 1 of 3 EC-FR Black Metal (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 2 of 3 F Black Metal (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 3 of 3 Arrow-NT Black Metal (Image credit: ESP Guitars)

The EC-FR Black Metal updates the EC-Black Metal with a Floyd Rose 1000 bridge. The guitar also features stainless steel frets, a single direct-mount Seymour Duncan Blackened Black Winter pickup and a push-pull control on the volume knob for coil-splitting.

Also new is the extreme-looking F Black Metal. The guitar features a neck-thru-body design with an extra thin U-shaped neck, a Floyd Rose 1000 bridge, a direct-mount EMG 81 pickup with special black logo, an EMG TKO kill switch, and stainless steel frets.

The LTD Arrow, meanwhile, is now offered in a Black Metal version as well, as the Arrow-NT Black Metal. Features include a TonePros locking bridge and string-thru-body design, stainless steel frets and an EMG 81 and TKO kill switch.

MH and H Series

Image 1 of 4 MH-1000 EverTune in Dark Brown Sunburst (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 2 of 4 MH-1000 EverTune in Snow White (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 3 of 4 MH-1007 EverTune in Snow White (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 4 of 4 H-1001 in Violet Andromeda Satin (Image credit: ESP Guitars)

ESP has also made some to the LTD Deluxe MH and H Series, beginning with the new MH-1000 EverTune, available in two different versions.

The MH-1000 EverTune Dark Brown Sunburst features a set of EMG 60TW-R and EMG 81 pickups, with the neck pickup splittable with a push-pull control. The MH-1000 EverTune Snow White, meanwhile, includes a set of Fishman Fluence Modern Humbucker pickups and is also available as the MH-1007 seven-string.

Both guitars boast an EverTune constant tension bridge, as well as Grover tuners and stainless steel frets.

Also new is the LTD Deluxe H-1001 in a Violet Andromeda Satin finish. The Andromeda finish makes the guitar appear various shades of blue, violet and green as light is reflected from various angles.

The H-1001 is the first LTD version of this design in a satin finish, and also features a set of direct-mount Seymour Duncan Sentient (neck) and Pegasus (bridge) pickups with push-pull coil splitting, a Hipshot bridge with string-thru-body and stainless steel frets.

LTD Deluxe TE

Image 1 of 2 TE-1000 EverTune Koa (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 2 of 2 TE-1000 Black Blast (Image credit: ESP Guitars)

ESP has added two new models to its T-style line: The TE-1000 Koa in Natural Gloss finish and the TE-1000 Black Blast.

The TE-1000 EverTune Koa features a Hawaiian koa top on a mahogany body, as well as EMG 66TW (with coil splitting) and EMG 57 pickups and stainless steel frets. The new TE-1000 Black Blast, on the other hand, sports a black sandblasted finish along with a Seymour Duncan Sentient/Pegasus pickup set a roasted maple neck and stainless steel frets.

Xtone PS-1, SN Series and LTD Deluxe Arrow-1000

Image 1 of 4 Xtone PS-1 in Vintage White (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 2 of 4 Xtone PS-1 in Pearl Pink (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 3 of 4 SN-1 HT (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 4 of 4 Arrow-1000 in Candy Apple Red Satin (Image credit: ESP Guitars)

For 2021 the LTD Xtone PS-1 semi-hollow is being offered in two new finishes: Vintage White and Pearl Pink. Features on the guitars include a mahogany body and maple neck and a set of high output ESP Designed LH-150 humbucker pickups.

The LTD SN Series, meanwhile, has been expanded with the SN-1 HT. The new guitar features a single Fishman Open Core Classic pickup with a push-pull control to activate multiple voicings, Hipshot hardtail bridge with string-thru-body, roasted maple neck and stainless steel frets and comes in a Black Blast sandblasted finish.

And last up (for now) is the LTD Deluxe Arrow-1000 in a new Candy Apple Red Satin finish. Other features on the neck-thru-body model include a Floyd Rose 1000SE bridge with stainless steel screws, a set of EMG 85 (neck) and EMG 81 (bridge) pickups, Grover tuners and 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets.

For more information on all the new models, as well as news on the upcoming Phase II, head to ESP Guitars.