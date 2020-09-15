Eventide promises "a reverb as big as the cosmos" with the feature-rich Blackhole

Eventide has unveiled the Blackhole, a new reverb pedal based around the same Blackhole algorithm featured in the company’s DSP4000 Ultra-Harmonizer hardware processor.

The new offering allows users to choose from five presets or to create their own, and Blackhole can load as many as 127 presets via MIDI, which are also accessible in the preset list on the Eventide Device Manager. Additionally, five presets can be loaded at a player’s feet from a latching/momentary dual-action active footswitch.

Two types of infinite reverb are accessible via the “Freeze” footswitch, with “Infinite mode” continuously layering new sound on top of a suspended reverb and “Freeze mode” holding the effect in stasis, allowing musicians to play over the reverb tail.

Modulation is built into the reverb structure itself, and can be used for tone shaping or smoothing out rough edges on extreme settings.

The Blackhole also features a PreDelay, which Eventide says can “offset the onset of the reverb,” and any combination of parameters can be mapped to an expression pedal.

Furthermore, a “catch-up” mode helps dial in a sound when toggling between presets/parameters, and tone can be fine-tuned via Lo, Hi and Q (resonance) controls.

Finally, the Gravity control customizes the reverb tail in two realms – normal or inverse decay.

Other features on the Blackhole include a rear-panel Guitar/Line Level switch that allows impedance matching with guitars, synths, FX loops or DAW interfaces, a single Aux switch that can be deployed to Tap Tempo and a triple Aux switch for easy preset changing (up/down/load).

The pedal offers buffered, relay, DSP+FX and kill dry bypass options, and MIDI capability is available over TRS or USB.

The Blackhole is available for $279. For more information, head to Eventide Audio.