EVH offers more affordable alternatives to its 5150III amps with the all-new 5150 Iconic series

EVH has announced the all-new 5150 Iconic guitar amp series, offering more affordable alternatives to its well-established 5150III range.

Designed by renowned Peavey 5150 amp engineer James Brown, the series aims to “satisfy the needs of gigging and recording guitarists”, and comprises a 40W 1x12 combo, 80W head and 4x12 cab, each boasting either black or ivory textured vinyl with black and silver 5150 and EVH logo badges.

The combo and head both feature two independent channels, each with their own gain and volume controls, allowing for level-matching when switching between them. Channel one has an Overdrive switch for added tonal versatility, while channel two features a Burn button that “adds a fiery crunch ideal for blistering leads”. Additionally, each amp's second channel features a noise gate for the quick suppression of any hiss.

Shared across both channels are a Boost control, which allows players to add a further 10dB of foot-switchable volume to their tone, a three-band EQ, and global Reverb, Resonance and Presence knobs.

Other features of these fresh new amps include a two-button footswitch, effects loop, dual parallel speaker output jacks, 1/4 power switch – essentially an attenuator which preserves cranked tone while decreasing volume – and, in a first for EVH, a speaker-emulated DI XLR output for recording direct or use directly with a PA system.

Build-wise, the combo is constructed using MDF with special internal plywood baffling for tight and increased bass response, is powered by two JJ 6L6 tubes and voiced with two JJ ECC83S preamp tubes, and houses a custom-designed EVH 12” Celestion speaker.

The head is powered by four JJ 6L6 tubes and voiced with two JJ ECC83S preamp tubes, and features a black steel grille and brushed aluminum front panel.

The cab, like the combo, is constructed of MDF with special internal plywood baffling, sports four 12" Celestion speakers and features two recessed side-mounted steel bars and removable EVH pop-out casters.

All 5150 Iconic series amps are available from October 2021. Price-wise, the 40W 1x12 combo is $799, the 80W head is $899 and the 4x12 cab is $499. For more information, head to EVH.