EVH launches newly finished 5150 Standard and Deluxe models

Back in January, EVH unveiled its first round of lineup updates for 2022.

Though it introduced no new models at that time, the company did refresh many of its electric guitars – including the 5150 Series Standard and Deluxe models – with some fresh finishes and features.

Now, the company has launched the new-for-2022 5150 Series models, and you can see them in action below.

The maple fingerboard version of the 5150 Standard can now be acquired in a Slime Green finish, while the 5150 Deluxe has been made available in a quilt maple top – with an accompanying psychedelic Purple Daze finish.

Elsewhere, all remains the same with the Strat-style models. They're built with basswood bodies and graphite-reinforced bolt-on quartersawn maple necks with 12”-16” compound radius fingerboards featuring 22 jumbo frets and dot inlays.

Powering the guitars are two EVH Wolfgang Alnico 2 'buckers, controlled by individual volume and tone knobs, a three-way toggle switch on the upper bout, and a kill switch on the lower bout. A Floyd Rose and EVH D-Tuna also come standard on both guitars.

Image 1 of 2 EVH 5150 Series Standard – Maple Fingerboard, Slime Green (Image credit: EVH Gear) Image 2 of 2 EVH 5150 Series Deluxe – Quilt Maple Top, Ebony Fingerboard, Purple Daze (Image credit: EVH Gear)

The EVH 5150 Series Standard in Slime Green is available now for $1,099, while the quilt maple top 5150 Series Deluxe in Purple Daze rings up at $1,299.

For more info on both guitars, visit EVH.

Though EVH has yet to launch a fully new model in 2022, this may soon change, given Wolfgang Van Halen’s recent onstage test-drives of a new EVH semi-hollow model, the SA-126. Named in honor of his father Eddie's birthday, the guitar is currently being "crash-tested" by Wolfgang while on tour with his band, Mammoth WVH.

“I’m really stoked about it," Wolfgang recently said while discussing the SA-126 with Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett on the latter's Walking the Floor podcast. "I think people are going to dig it when they see it.”