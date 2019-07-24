EVH Introduces 5150III 50W EL34 Combo Amps

EVH has announced new two amplifiers, the British-voiced 5150III 50W EL34 1x12 Combo and EVH 5150III 50W EL34 2x12 Combo.

The 50-watt tube combo amps boast independent dual-concentric controls and three channels—clean, crunch and lead.

Channels one and two each have dual concentric gain/volume controls, with shared EQ (low, mid, high). Channel three has its own gain, volume and EQ (low, mid, high) controls. All three channels also sport global presence, resonance and reverb controls.

Speaker-wise, the EL34 1x12 Combo comes loaded with a single 12” custom special designed EVH Celestion, while EL34 2x12 Combo adds in a second EVH Celestion. The amps also boast seven 12AX7 preamp tubes, two JJ EL34 power tubes and front-panel adjustable power output from 50 watts down to one watt.

Other premium features include an ultra-high-gain preamp design custom-voiced for maximum output, single instrument input, rear-panel selectable output impedance (4, 8 or 16 ohms) with a pair of parallel speaker outputs, rear-panel MIDI input and preamp output, rear-panel effects loop and headphone jack (mutes power amp), and a four-button footswitch that controls reverb plus all three channels for easy onstage switching.

Cabinets are birch, with special internal baffling for tight and increased bass response. There’s also a black-and-gold striped motif on the control panel and pop-out casters.

The new amps come on the heels of recent EVH announcements of the '79 Bumblebee Tribute, Limited Edition Wolfgang Special Ash and 5150 Series guitars.

The 5150III 50W EL34 1x12 is available for $2,083.32, and the 2x12 iteration for $2,499.99.

For more information head to EVH Gear.