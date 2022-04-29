EVH launches fresh finishes for its Wolfgang Special and Wolfgang Special QM models

2022 has been a year of new finishes for EVH, including a Gold Sparkle colorway for its Wolfgang WG Standard and fresh looks for its 5150 Standard and Deluxe models.

And the Eddie Van Halen-founded company ain’t stopping there, as it’s just launched new finish options for its Wolfgang Special and Wolfgang Special QM models.

The former is now available in Satin Surf Green – in addition to Gloss Black and Solar White – while the latter’s Chlorine Burst and Charcoal Burst finishes are joined by a striking new Solar look.

Both guitar’s spec sheets remain the same – the Wolfgang Special features a basswood body, graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck and 12”-16” compound-radius 22-fret fingerboard, while the Wolfgang Special QM adds a quilted maple top and sports a baked treatment on its maple neck.

Tonally, both guitars offer “dynamic yet articulate voicing” by way of a pair of EVH Wolfgang Alnico 2 humbuckers, controlled via singular volume and tone knobs and a three-way toggle switch with Les Paul-style positioning. Other features include a Floyd Rose tremolo system, Floyd Rose locking nut and EVH D-Tuna drop-D tuning system.

Price-wise, the Wolfgang Special retails at $1,099, while the Wolfgang Special QM is priced at $1,299. For more information, head to EVH.

Image 1 of 2 Wolfgang Special QM in Solar (Image credit: EVH) Image 2 of 2 Wolfgang Special in Satin Surf Green (Image credit: EVH)

In other news, Mammoth WVH leader Wolfgang Van Halen revealed that his upcoming EVH signature semi-hollow – which has been teased, but not formally announced – will be called the SA-126, in honor of his father Eddie Van Halen, who’s birthday is on January 26.

“There are so many people who are like, ‘Why don’t you develop your own guitar?’ it’s like, ‘I’ve been doing that this whole time,’” Wolfgang said. “We’re developing a guitar I’m very excited about.

“I’m calling it the SA-126: Dad’s birthday is January 26. He named a song, 316, after my birthday. SA [means] semi-acoustic. That’s been the code name, and the more I’ve sat with it, the more I really like it.”