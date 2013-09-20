Exclusive Song Premiere: Sepultura — “The Age Of The Atheist”

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive North American song premiere of the new Sepultura track, “The Age Of The Atheist.”

The song is from the band's upcoming album, The Mediator Between Head And Hands Must Be The Heart, which will be released October 29 in the US via Nuclear Blast. The single will be available October 1 in the US.

The new album, which explores the miseries and privileges associated with technological power, is Sepultura's angry dystopian documentary in sonic form — a documentary that also addresses the chaotic aftermath of natural disasters, the unfulfilled promises of religion and the divide between pampered citizens who live in luxury and the working poor who withstand unbearable conditions to survive.

“I live in São Paulo, Brazil, one of the big metropolises in the world, with more than 20 million people living and working in it,” says Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser. “I know how it is to live in daily chaos. Our music reflects a lot of that feeling.”

For more about the new album, visit nuclearblast.de. Keep up with Sepultura at their official website and Facebook page.