Fano Guitars launches new, heavily customizable Oltre series

Fano Guitars has announced its brand-new range of electric guitars, the Oltre Series.

While its existing Omnis Series represents the company's most affordable offerings, and its pricier Alt de Facto range boasts the most options for customization, the Oltre Series – which replaces the now-discontinued Standard Series – looks to bridge the gap between the two.

Built in Fano's US facilities, Oltre Series guitars will be made to order – guitarists can choose from over 40 different finishes, as well as a range of distress levels, from new-old-stock (NOS) to heavy. The models can be further visually customized with a variety of pickguard colors and knob styles.

There's a host of pickup options to choose from, too, with Lollar, Fralin and TV Jones pickups available. Each model also comes with either a deluxe Fano gigbag or hardshell case.

The company is also adding two new models – the Non-Reverse-style PX6 and Mustang-ish MG6 – to the lineup. For more information, head to Fano Guitars.