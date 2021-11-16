Fender launches the Acoustasonic Player Telecaster, cutting the price of its innovative electric-acoustic hybrid

When it launched back at NAMM 2019, Fender’s American Acoustasonic Telecaster turned heads and stoked imaginations with its distinctive looks and innovative approach to the electric-acoustic guitar. But at $1,999, it was a hefty investment for anyone curious about sampling its charms – now Fender has answered the prayers of cash-strapped players with a more affordable, Mexican-made model, the Acoustasonic Player Telecaster.

Retailing for $1,199, the Acoustasonic Player Telecaster is apparently the result of five years of planning, building and refinement, and will be built in a new dedicated Acoustasonic space within Fender’s Ensenada factory.

While the model looks similar with its fully hollow Telecaster body, forearm contour and scalloped heel, the Acoustasonic’s electronics have been streamlined somewhat for the Player edition.

The Player model features a three-way Voice Selector as opposed to the American Acoustasonic’s five-way, which is likely the result of the Mexican-made version featuring two rather than three pickups: a Fishman under-saddle transducer piezo and “hum-free” Fender Noiseless N4, for acoustic and electric tones respectively.

Fender claims the guitar’s six voices are a “best of” acoustic and electric voicings, powered once again by the Acoustic Engine, which is in turn fed by resonance within the guitar’s hollow body.

Combined with the Blend Knob, which offers the ability to go between electric and acoustic voices, there’s still plenty of flexibility here, albeit not as much as the American-made version – hence the Acoustasonic Player is being pitched as a more accessible entry point to the line.

Premium woods still feature throughout the instrument, however, as it boasts a mahogany body and deep C-shaped neck, Sitka spruce top, and rosewood fingerboard and bridge.

Image 1 of 5 Fender Acoustasonic Player Telecaster in Brushed Black (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 5 Fender Acoustasonic Player Telecaster in Butterscotch Blonde (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 5 Fender Acoustasonic Player Telecaster in Arctic White (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 5 Fender Acoustasonic Player Telecaster in Shadow Burst (Image credit: Fender) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Fender)

We’re intrigued to see how this stacks up to the $1,999 US-built version – that $800 saving certainly is attractive, particularly if its best tones have made it over relatively intact.

The Acoustasonic Player Telecaster is available now in Brushed Black, Butterscotch Blonde, Shadow Burst, and Arctic White finishes.

Head over to Fender.com for more info.