“These won’t last long!” Fender issues surprise limited-edition semi-hollow guitar drop, bringing the Telecaster Thinline to the American Professional II Series and reviving the Stratocaster Thinline

By
published

Kitted out in four transparent pastel finishes, the new limited-edition releases rank among Fender’s most enticing launches this year

Fender has expanded its premium American Professional II Series with two limited-edition electric guitars, the Telecaster Thinline and Stratocaster Thinline.

Image 1 of 4
Fender American Professional II Telecaster Thinline and Stratocaster Thinline
Fender American Professional II Telecaster Thinline in Shell Pink(Image credit: Fender)
Image 1 of 4
Fender American Professional II Telecaster Thinline and Stratocaster Thinline
Fender American Professional II Stratocaster Thinline in White Blonde(Image credit: Fender)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.