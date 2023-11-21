Fender’s red-hot Black Friday sale has up to 50% off dozens of guitars - we've hand-picked 10 outrageous deals you'll love

Well, it's the time of year guitarists everywhere have been waiting for - Black Friday. This year is shaping up to be one of the best we’ve seen, with the Black Friday guitar deals coming in thick and fast. Now, while there are many epic offers coming from the biggest names in music retail, one of the best sales we’ve seen comes via the official Fender site.

Fender isn’t holding back in their insane Black Friday sale, offering massive savings of up to 50% off some of their most popular models, as well as offering various finish options. So, if you are on the hunt for a brand new Fender – regardless of the price point – there has never been a better time to buy.

Now, with 31 guitars on offer, we thought we'd hand-pick our top ten. These are the guitars that we highly rate - and more importantly, these are the instruments we'd spend our own cash on.

Fender Player Strat, Fiesta Red: $849.99 , $594.99

First up is the drop-dead-gorgeous Player Strat in Fiesta Red. It's no secret that we absolutely love the Player Series and we love them even more when there is 30% off!

Squier Classic Vibe Jag: Was $499.99 , now $399.99

Next up is the retro-inspired '60s Jag in the eye-catching Silver Sparkle finish. This guitar has all the vintage charm of an original Jag but without the hefty price tag. Right now this guitar is down to $399.99, that's a saving of $100.

Fender Aerodyne Strat: $1,329.99 , now $999.99

One of the best playing Fender guitars we've played in years, the Fender Aerodyne Special Strat HSS has an unbelievably fast-playing neck and seriously good-sounding pickups to boot.

Fender Vintera '50s Tele Modified: $1,199.99 , $839.99

The Vintera Modified Tele is the perfect axe for those who want the best of both worlds. This Tele has plenty of vintage mojo in the style department but also benefits from modern features such as a contemporary neck profile and hotter pickups.

Fender Malibu Player, Shell Pink: $449.99 , $314.99

The Malibu Player may be small, but this pint-sized acoustic packs a punch. Featuring a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, and 6-in-line headstock, this guitar is immensely playable, sounds fantastic and looks pretty cool while doing it.

Fender Vintera '60s Mustang: $1,149.99 , $804.99

The Mustang Bass has made quite the impact since it was released back in '64, finding its way into the hands of everyone from Tina Weymouth of the Talking Heads, Bill Wyman of The Rolling Stones and even Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance - and now you can join the club for a less, with 30% off while stocks last.

Squier Affinity Jazzmaster: $279.99 , $223.99

This low-cost series is superb for beginners and now offers more choice than ever. We can't get enough of the Affinity Jazzmaster, its lightweight body, slim and comfortable C-shaped neck and Squier single-coil Jazzmaster pickups add up to a guitar that is way more than the sum of its parts.

Fender Vintera Road Worn '50s Strat: $1,299.99 , $909.99 Like your guitars to be played in? Well, this limited edition Vintera Road Worn '50s Stratocaster is the axe for you. Featuring Custom Shop Fat '50s pickups and plenty of vintage mojo this guitar is a total bargain at only $909.99.

Fender DE FA-235E Concert: Was $349.99 , now $244.99 Even when it isn't on sale, this striking acoustic offers fantastic value for money and with its slim neck it's ideal for beginners. It even comes loaded with Fishman electronics. So, with 30% off for Black Friday, the deal just got even sweeter.

Squier 40th Anniversary P-Bass: $499.99 , $349.99

Squier is celebrating their anniversary in style with this highly-spec'd P-Bass. Featuring striking gold-plated hardware, a gold anodized aluminium pickguard, a bound Indian laurel fingerboard with pearloid block inlays and an engraved anniversary neck plate this is one classy-looking bass - and better yet there's 30% off this Black Friday.

Of course, there are lots more on offer, so we recommend checking out the full sale for yourself. This promotion runs until 26 November, so if you see something you like, don't hang about as there are only a few days to grab a bargain.