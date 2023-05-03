Fender’s latest Tom DeLonge Starcaster features actual meteorite dust in its finish – a potential first for guitar building

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

A production-line version of the Blink-182 guitarist’s signature model is looking more likely than ever – minus the space dust

Fender Tom DeLonge Starcaster
(Image credit: Brian Thrasher/Instagram)

Just when we thought Tom DeLonge’s new custom Fender Starcasters couldn’t get any more extraterrestrial, luthier Brian Thrasher has gone and unveiled a dazzling version of the semi-hollow electric guitar featuring actual meteorite dust.

In a new Instagram post, Thrasher – who has been behind all of the UFO-keen Blink-182 guitarist’s custom semi-hollows thus far – has shared photos of the mind-blowing build, revealing, “We mixed actual ‘star dust’ aka meteorite dust into the finish. Probably a first in guitars.”

“I collect meteorites and saved the dust when facing them,” he continued. “The dust has Lunar, Martian and Carbonaceous meteorites. The sides and back were torched like a meteor coming through the atmosphere.”

It’s a jaw-dropping finish, and one we’re unlikely to see replicated anytime soon. That said, we would bet serious money on a Tom DeLonge Starcaster becoming a full-time production model, given Fender’s official Instagram account also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the guitar – the first time DeLonge’s new signatures have appeared on the account.

Intriguingly, in a post from DeLonge himself, he reveals that the design was originally drawn up for his old Gibson ES-333, before Fender brought it to life on the Starcaster.

After more than two decades with Gibson, DeLonge announced his return to Fender guitars in December 2022, revealing a fleet of single-humbucker Starcasters, which have since been bolstered by several custom designs, including a Roswell flying saucer newsprint finish.

The guitars are all spec’d with an oversized ’70s Strat headstock, Seymour Duncan SH-5 overwound PAF-style humbucker and Gotoh tune-o-matic bridge, while Fender Custom Shop Master Builder Ron Thorn is behind the Blink-182 smiley inlays.

Eight custom designs will be produced, along with the initial run of Shoreline Gold, Flat White, Shell Pink and Surf Green-finished guitars, resulting in 12 in total.

The semi-hollow made its official debut at Blink-182’s surprise Coachella set last month, and is set to feature throughout the band’s headline US dates, starting tomorrow (May 4) in St. Paul, Minneapolis.

