Watch Tom DeLonge’s new Fender Starcaster make its live debut at Blink-182’s surprise Coachella set

Blink-182 made their long-awaited reunited return to the live stage with a surprise set at Coachella on Friday (April 14) – and with it Tom DeLonge’s first outing with his new reunion-era custom Fender Starcaster electric guitars.

Setting the tone with foul-mouthed fan favorite Family Reunion, DeLonge took to the stage brandishing what appears to be his main Starcaster for the reunion: a Shell Pink model covered in stickers representing his punk-rock heroes, including Descendents, Fugazi and T.S.O.L.

Judging from an Instagram story shared by Fender luthier Brian Thrasher, DeLonge’s guitar rack featured six Starcasters in total – including unstickered Shell Pink, Shoreline Gold and Seafoam Green versions, plus two custom designs – some of which saw outings for detuned material from Blink-182’s 2003 self-titled album, while the Sam Larson-decorated UFO/Blink-182 smiley model got use during What’s My Age Again? and new single Edging.

(Image credit: Brian Thrasher/Instagram)

The band’s setlist for the show, which was only announced late last week, focused on Blink-182’s ‘fun’ era, drawing heavily from pop-punk landmarks Enema of the State and Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, and ignoring 2011’s first reunion record, Neighborhoods, entirely.

In many instances, the trio sound tighter than at the tail end of their initial tenure – and certainly when compared with their last reunion in the early 2010s. The tempos are less frantic, and DeLonge’s vocals more consistent – it helps to hear a little more gain on the classic distorted moments, too.

A post shared by Official Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Fueling that gain is the Starcaster’s Seymour Duncan SH-5 humbucker, an overwound take on the PAF, which appears alongside the guitar’s other standout features: an oversized ’70s Stratocaster headstock, single Strat-style volume control and those distinctive Blink-182 smiley inlays, installed by Fender Custom Shop Master Builder Ron Thorn.

Other specs include a Gotoh tune-o-matic bridge, glow-in-the-dark side dots, Ernie Ball 11-52 strings and Grover tuners.

Since the initial unveiling of DeLonge’s Starcaster design back in December, 12 custom graphic versions have been in the works, led by Thrasher in the Fender Custom Shop. A wild Roswell flying saucer-themed model was revealed last month, but has yet to make a live appearance.

Tom DeLonge’s previous Fender signature Stratocaster was discontinued in 2004, but the instrument remains popular: used examples command up to $2,000, while the new Squier Sonic series features a Stratocaster with a sole humbucker, seemingly in tribute to the Blink-182 guitarist. And let’s not forget the John DeLonge – a viral guitar build that combined John Mayer’s PRS Silver Sky and DeLonge’s single-pickup Strat.

With all that in mind, not to mention the positive reviews of the Coachella performance and the ongoing hype surrounding Blink’s reunion, the smart money is on Fender making the Starcaster a production-line signature guitar.

Fortunately, Fender EVP Justin Norvell has indicated an official Tom DeLonge Starcaster is a ‘watch this space’ development (per MusicRadar (opens in new tab)), so Blink-182 fans’ fervour could translate into the guitar eventually hitting stores.

Blink-182 were due to be on their South America and Mexico reunion tour throughout March and April, but the trek was delayed due to Travis Barker’s (now clearly fully healed) finger surgery, which allowed them to perform their surprise set at Coachella. The band begin their US dates proper on May 4 in St. Paul, Minneapolis.