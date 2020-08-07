Fender celebrates 60 in style with limited edition 60th Anniversary Jazz Bass

The Jazz Bass was Fender’s second-ever four-string design, debuting in 1960, nine years after the Precision. Since then, the bass guitar has been a staple of rock, punk, funk, blues, heavy metal (and, yes, even jazz) musicians.

Now, to celebrate six decades in production, Fender has launched the 60th Anniversary Jazz Bass.

The limited-edition model boasts classic J-Bass features, including an offset alder body, ’60s U-shaped maple neck and a rosewood fingerboard with 20 vintage tall frets and white pearloid dots.

Pickups are a pair of Pure Vintage ‘62 Single-Coil Jazz Bass pickups, with period-correct covers. Similar to the earliest J-Bass models, they’re controlled via stacked concentric volume and tone knobs.

Other features include a four-saddle bridge with threaded steel saddles, reverse open-gear tuners, nickel/chrome hardware, a four-ply tortoiseshell pickguard and one-ply white neck binding.

The bass is offered in an Arctic Pearl finish for $2,199.99.

For more information, head to Fender.