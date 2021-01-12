Fender celebrates its 75th Anniversary in style with luxurious Strat, Tele, P-Bass and Jazz Bass models

Fender is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year with the appropriately named 75th Anniversary Series. The limited-edition range, which joins a host of new 2021 releases, boasts Strat, Tele, P-Bass and Jazz Bass models with unique finishes, premium pickups and ultra-comfy necks.

All electric guitars and basses are available in special Commemorative editions with ash bodies in 2-color Bourbon Burst finishes with one-piece maple necks and Custom Shop pickups, and come with custom Inca Silver molded hardshell cases with plush Lake Placid Blue interiors, certificates of authenticity, a 75th anniversary ingot inlaid into the back of the headstock and an engraved anniversary neck plate.

Additionally, Fender has introduced Ensenada-built 75th Anniversary Strat, Tele, P-Bass and Jazz Bass models, all priced at $849. The instruments boast special "Diamond Anniversary" metallic finishes, maple fingerboards with a “Modern C” profile, medium jumbo frets and Vintera pickups.

Image 1 of 4 Fender 75th Anniversary Stratocaster (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 4 Fender 75th Anniversary Telecaster (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 4 Fender 75th Anniversary P-Bass (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 4 Fender 75th Anniversary Jazz Bass (Image credit: Fender)

To check out the sweet 75 Commemorative editions in detail, see below.

75th Anniversary Commemorative Stratocaster ($1,949)

(Image credit: Fender)

Features include a Deep “C” profile neck with rolled fingerboard edges, a “Super-Natural” satin finish and a sculpted neck heel, Custom Shop Fat ‘60s pickups, a 2-point tremolo with cold-rolled steel block, gold hardware and pearl button locking tuners.

75th Anniversary Commemorative Telecaster ($1,949)

(Image credit: Fender)

Features include a Deep “C” profile neck with rolled fingerboard edges, a “Super-Natural” satin finish and a sculpted neck heel, Custom Shop Twisted Tele pickups, a top-load/string-through bridge with compensated “bullet” saddles, gold hardware and pearl button locking tuners.

75th Anniversary Commemorative Jazz Bass ($2,049)

(Image credit: Fender)

Features include a Slim “C” neck profile with rolled fingerboard edges, a “Super- Natural” satin finish and a sculpted neck heel, Custom Shop ’60s Jazz Bass pickups, a HiMass Vintage bridge and gold hardware.

75th Anniversary Commemorative Precision Bass ($1,999)

(Image credit: Fender)

Features include a ’63 Precision Bass neck profile with rolled fingerboard edges, a “Super-Natural” satin finish and a sculpted neck heel, Custom Shop ’62 P Bass pickups, a HiMass Vintage bridge and gold hardware.

