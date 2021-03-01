Trending

Fender celebrates its history – and iconic Surf Green finish – with the Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection

By

One-off Custom Shop models are joined by amps, pedals and even a Gretsch drum kit

Fender's Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection
(Image credit: Fender/YouTube)

Fender may have just unveiled the stunning Custom Shop Prestige guitars, but the company isn’t done yet: witness the brand-new Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection.

The brainchild of master builders Paul Waller and Ron Thorn, the collection saw each Custom Shop Master Builder chose a particular year in Fender history to showcase, building their own vintage-inspired electric guitar or bass finished in Fender’s iconic Surf Green color.

And that’s not all: the Custom Shop team then added matching amplifiers, pedals and even a custom painted Gretsch drum kit, which accompanied Master Builder Dennis Galuszka’s ‘63 Esquire.

Image 1 of 16

Fender's Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection

Dennis Galuszka’s ‘63 Esquire with matching Gretsch drum kit (Image credit: Fender)
Image 2 of 16

Fender's Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection

Chris Fleming (Image credit: Fender)
Image 3 of 16

Fender's Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection

Jason Smith (Image credit: Fender)
Image 4 of 16

Fender's Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection

Carlos Lopez (Image credit: Fender)
Image 5 of 16

Fender's Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection

Dale Wilson (Image credit: Fender)
Image 6 of 16

Fender's Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection

Vincent Van Trigt (Image credit: Fender)
Image 7 of 16

Fender's Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection

Tony Corona (Image credit: Fender)
Image 8 of 16

Fender's Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection

George Ruiz (Image credit: Fender)
Image 9 of 16

Fender's Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection

Levi Perry (Image credit: Fender)
Image 10 of 16

Fender's Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection

Greg Fessler (Image credit: Fender)
Image 11 of 16

Fender's Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection

Steve Mather (Image credit: Fender)
Image 12 of 16

Fender's Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection

Yuriy Shishkov (Image credit: Fender)
Image 13 of 16

Fender's Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection

Kyle McMillin (Image credit: Fender)
Image 14 of 16

Fender's Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection

Todd Krause (Image credit: Fender)
Image 15 of 16

Fender's Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection

Ron Thorn (Image credit: Fender)
Image 16 of 16

Fender's Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection

Nick Saccone (Image credit: Fender)

The collection includes six amplifiers, both custom-built and production line, as well as two matching effects pedals – a Boost and a Tremolo - handbuilt by Fender’s Vice President, R&D, Guitars Stan Cotey.

Each model in the collection is one-of-a-kind and sold only at authorized Fender Custom Shop showcase dealers in person or online. The six amps are sold individually as well.

For more information, head to Fender.