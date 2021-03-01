Fender celebrates its history – and iconic Surf Green finish – with the Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection

Fender may have just unveiled the stunning Custom Shop Prestige guitars, but the company isn’t done yet: witness the brand-new Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection.
The brainchild of master builders Paul Waller and Ron Thorn, the collection saw each Custom Shop Master Builder chose a particular year in Fender history to showcase, building their own vintage-inspired electric guitar or bass finished in Fender’s iconic Surf Green color.
And that’s not all: the Custom Shop team then added matching amplifiers, pedals and even a custom painted Gretsch drum kit, which accompanied Master Builder Dennis Galuszka’s ‘63 Esquire.
The collection includes six amplifiers, both custom-built and production line, as well as two matching effects pedals – a Boost and a Tremolo - handbuilt by Fender’s Vice President, R&D, Guitars Stan Cotey.
Each model in the collection is one-of-a-kind and sold only at authorized Fender Custom Shop showcase dealers in person or online. The six amps are sold individually as well.
For more information, head to Fender.