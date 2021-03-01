Fender celebrates its history – and iconic Surf Green finish – with the Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection

Fender may have just unveiled the stunning Custom Shop Prestige guitars, but the company isn’t done yet: witness the brand-new Masterbuilt Surf Green with Envy Collection.

The brainchild of master builders Paul Waller and Ron Thorn, the collection saw each Custom Shop Master Builder chose a particular year in Fender history to showcase, building their own vintage-inspired electric guitar or bass finished in Fender’s iconic Surf Green color.

And that’s not all: the Custom Shop team then added matching amplifiers, pedals and even a custom painted Gretsch drum kit, which accompanied Master Builder Dennis Galuszka’s ‘63 Esquire.

Image 1 of 16 Dennis Galuszka’s ‘63 Esquire with matching Gretsch drum kit (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 16 Chris Fleming (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 16 Jason Smith (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 16 Carlos Lopez (Image credit: Fender) Image 5 of 16 Dale Wilson (Image credit: Fender) Image 6 of 16 Vincent Van Trigt (Image credit: Fender) Image 7 of 16 Tony Corona (Image credit: Fender) Image 8 of 16 George Ruiz (Image credit: Fender) Image 9 of 16 Levi Perry (Image credit: Fender) Image 10 of 16 Greg Fessler (Image credit: Fender) Image 11 of 16 Steve Mather (Image credit: Fender) Image 12 of 16 Yuriy Shishkov (Image credit: Fender) Image 13 of 16 Kyle McMillin (Image credit: Fender) Image 14 of 16 Todd Krause (Image credit: Fender) Image 15 of 16 Ron Thorn (Image credit: Fender) Image 16 of 16 Nick Saccone (Image credit: Fender)

The collection includes six amplifiers, both custom-built and production line, as well as two matching effects pedals – a Boost and a Tremolo - handbuilt by Fender’s Vice President, R&D, Guitars Stan Cotey.

Each model in the collection is one-of-a-kind and sold only at authorized Fender Custom Shop showcase dealers in person or online. The six amps are sold individually as well.

For more information, head to Fender.