Fender collaborates with Japanese artists FACE and MHAK on pop art-inspired Strat and Tele

Fender has come out of the gate strong in 2020, with a massive new range of striking Custom Shop guitars, which includes the Saleen Stratocaster 1 - a souped-up, automobile-inspired six-string electric guitar - amongst a host of others.

Continuing its trend of artist collaboration, the guitar giant has unveiled two limited-edition made-in-Japan Strat and Tele models, designed with Japanese artists FACE and MHAK, respectively.

Made In Japan Art Gallery Collection Stratocaster FACE

(Image credit: Fender)

The Strat features an alder body finished with FACE's signature and acclaimed artwork style. The graphic only appears on the top of the guitar; the back is finished in a plain white.

Other than its striking aesthetic, the model features a traditional Stratocaster design and hardware layout, with Vintage-Style single coil pickups and a 21-fret maple fingerboard with a 9.5" radius.

Made In Japan Art Gallery Collection Telecaster MHAK

(Image credit: Fender)

Painter/artist MHAK - born in Aizuwakamatsu, Japan - is best known for his architectural artwork style. For this guitar, he has drawn inspiration from 1950s furniture, resulting in a look less striking than the FACE Strat, but one that pairs well with the Tele's classic design.

The MHAK Tele features an alder body and a 21-fret maple neck and fingerboard with a single symphonic mark inlay on the twelfth fret. Regarding pickups, the guitar is fitted with a ’70s style Wide Range humbucker in the neck and a standard single coil in the bridge position.

Both are listed at £1,050 in the UK (approx $1,350), with US price points yet to be determined.

If you're after additional info, Fender.com has more on both the Stratocaster and Telecaster.