Fender debuts all-rosewood necked American Professional Stratocaster

Fender has unveiled the 2020 Limited Edition American Professional Stratocaster, which comes equipped with a solid rosewood neck.

The neck itself features a deep C profile, with narrow-tall frets, and a laser-etched Fender logo on the headstock.

Also new to the model are a trio of Pure Vintage ’65 Stratocaster single coils – as opposed to the original’s V-Mods – as well as two vintage-inspired finishes: Desert Sand (with gold pickguard) and Fiesta Red.

(Image credit: Fender)

Otherwise, the guitar is spec’d as per the regular American Pro Strat, with an alder body, treble bleed circuit, and 2-Point Synchronized Tremolo with pop-in arm.

If recent reports are anything to go by, this model could be seen as something of a last hurrah for the American Professional series, which is rumored to be replaced in the not-too-distant future.

The 2020 Limited Edition American Professional Stratocaster with all-rosewood neck is available now for $1,699. See Fender for more info.