Fender debuts head-turning Sandblasted Strat and Tele

We’ve seen sandblasted finishes from the likes of Jackson, ESP and PRS, and now Fender has got in on the act with the launch of limited-edition American Performer Strat and Tele electric guitars.
Both models feature transparent-finished ash bodies, which are then sandblasted to texture the surface grain.
The Strat is only available in a Natural finish, but the Tele comes in a choice of Natural, Daphne Blue and Surf Green.
Otherwise, they’re spec’d as per Fender’s regular American Performer guitars, with Yosemite pickups, Greasebucket tone controls, fast-playing C-shaped maple necks and rosewood fingerboards.
The Strat also offers the ability to add the neck pickup to any position by pulling on the push/pull neck/middle tone knob.
Both models are available exclusively at Sweetwater, starting at $1,149. And given these guitars feature ash bodies - a tonewood Fender intends to phase out over the coming months - they aren’t likely to hang around for long.
