Jackson unveils Crossroads-inspired San Dimas plus its first 27-fret and Evertune models as part of huge summer line-up

Sadly, there's no Summer NAMM this year, but that hasn't stopped Jackson unleashing a slew of new models for July 2020.

This year's line-up is highlighted by a reissue of the model Jack Butler (aka Steve Vai) played in iconic '80s guitar movie Crossroads, the company’s first-ever 27-fret production guitar, and its first to feature the Evertune bridge, too.

There are also a number of Fishman Fluence-equipped models, fresh Pro, JS and X Series electric guitars and basses, as well as signature offerings from Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith and Megadeth’s Dave Ellefson, and several limited-edition designs to boot.

See below for a full rundown on all the new releases.

Pro Series Limited Edition San Dimas SD22 JB

Recognizable as the model featured in the guitar duel scene in the 1986 film Crossroads, the Jackson Pro Series Limited Edition San Dimas SD22 JB boasts an alder body and bolt-on maple neck with scarf joint, graphite reinforcement and a hand-rubbed satin urethane finish on the back.

There’s also a 12 inch-16-inch compound radius maple fingerboard with rolled edges, 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays, direct mount DiMarzio Super Distortion DP100 bridge and DiMarzio PAF Pro DP151 neck pickups, top-mount Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system, Jackson sealed die-cast tuners and Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons.

The guitar is available in a Red Sparkle finish with a pointed Jackson matching headstock and black and chrome hardware for $1,299/£1,229.

Pro Series Limited Edition Soloist Arch Top Extreme SL27 EX

The Pro Series Limited Edition Soloist Arch Top Extreme SL27 EX is Jackson’s first-ever 27-fret production model.

The guitar features a carved alder Soloist body with arched top and a through-body three-piece maple neck with graphite reinforcement and satin finish on the back.

There’s also a 12 inch-16-inch compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 27 jumbo frets, a pearloid sharkfin at the 12th fret and Luminlay side dots.

The HS pickup configuration routing features a direct mount DiMarzio Super Distortion DP100FW+BK humbucker at the bridge and DiMarzio Air Norton STM DP180W single coil at the neck, with a three-way toggle switch, single volume and tone controls and a Floyd Rose Original double-locking tremolo.

The guitar comes in a Blue Sparkle finish with a color matched reverse pointed 6-in-line headstock and chrome hardware for $1,899/£1,799.

USA Signature Adrian Smith San Dimas SDM and SD

The signature model from the Iron Maiden guitarist boasts a lightweight alder body and a bolt-on quartersawn maple neck with a hand-rubbed urethane back finish and a pair of graphite-reinforcement rods.

There’s also a 12 inch-16 inch compound radius maple (SDM) or rosewood (SD) fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays, a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel for quick and easy neck relief and a Floyd Rose Original double-locking tremolo system.

Pickups are a DiMarzio Super Distortion DP100 humbucker at the bridge and Samarium Cobalt Noiseless Single-Coil Strats at the middle and neck positions, with a five-way blade switch and single volume and tone controls.

The Adrian Smith Jackson comes in a Snow White finish with black pickguard (white pickguard on the SD), with black hardware and licensed Fender Strat headstock for $2,299/£2,179.

Pro Series Dinky DK Modern Ash HT6

The Dinky DK Modern Ash HT6 features a sandblasted ash body with a Baked White finish, as well as a reverse 3x3 AT-1 color matched headstock with white Jackson badge logo and black hardware.

The ash Dinky body is paired with a graphite-reinforced bolt-on three-piece maple/wenge/maple neck with a satin finish on the back and a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel.

The 12 inch-16 inch compound radius bound ebony fingerboard boasts 24 jumbo frets, offset pearloid dot inlays, a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut and Luminlay side dots.

Pickups are active multi-voiced Fishman Fluence Open Core PRF-COC bridge and neck humbuckers. The five-way blade in pickup positions one (full bridge) or five (full neck) allow players to leverage the tone control with push/pull activation to switch from voice one to voice two. Pickups positions two, three and four all feature voice 3’s single-coil tone.

Other features include a single volume control, Gotoh locking tuners and a Hipshot 6 fixed bridge.

The Pro DK Modern Ash HT6 is available for $1,199/£1,139.

Pro Series Dinky DK2 Ash

The Pro DK2 Ash features an ash body with sculpted shredder’s cut heel and a bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint and a hand-rubbed satin finish on the back.

The 12 inch-16 inch compound radius ebony fingerboard boasts 24 jumbo frets and offset pearloid dot inlays, and a pair of direct mount Seymour Duncan humbuckers – a JBTM at the bridge and a ’59 at the neck – are controlled by single volume and tone knobs and a five-way blade switch.

There’s also a recessed Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo, black hardware, and Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons.

The Pro DK2 Ash is available in a Baked White finish with color matched pointed 6-in-line headstock for $1,099/£1,049.

Pro Series Dinky DK Modern HT6 MS

The Pro Series Dinky DK Modern HT6 MS accommodates two scale lengths on one fingerboard (25.5 inches - 26.5 inches).

The guitar features a basswood Dinky body, a graphite-reinforced bolt-on three-piece maple/wenge/maple neck with a satin finish on the back and a 12 inch-16 inch compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, offset pearloid dot inlays and Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut and Luminlay side dots.

There’s also a pair of direct mount multi-voiced Fishman Fluence Modern PRF-MH7 pickups with a five-way blade switch, single volume control and tone control with push/pull knob.

Other features include Gotoh locking tuners and a Hipshot 6 fixed bridge.

The guitar comes in a Snow White finish with a reverse 3x3 AT-1 color matched headstock and black hardware for $1,399/£1,329.

Pro Series Dinky DK Modern EverTune 7

The Dinky DK Modern EverTune 7 boasts a 26.5-inch scale length with a basswood Dinky body, graphite-reinforced bolt-on three-piece maple/wenge/maple neck and 12 inch-16 inch compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, offset pearloid dot inlays and Luminlay side dots.

Pickups are active multi-voiced Fishman Fluence Open Core PRF-CO7 bridge and neck humbuckers, and there’s also an EverTune F7 bridge, single volume control, Gotoh locking tuners, Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut and Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons.

The guitar comes in a Primer Gray finish with a reverse 3x4 AT-1 color matched headstock and black hardware for $1,499/£1,419.

Pro Series Limited Edition Soloist SL2FM

Jackson calls the Pro Series Limited Edition Soloist SL2FM a “Pro Series Soloist model on steroids.” The guitar features an ergonomically contoured alder body and flame maple top in a Trans Black finish with masked-off natural binding and color matched pointy headstock. There’s also neck-through-body construction, a five-piece maple/wenge/maple/wenge/maple neck with graphite reinforcement and a painted gloss to natural satin gradient finish on the back.

The 12 inch-16-inch compound radius bound ebony fingerboard features 24 jumbo frets, an outlined pearloid sharkfin at the 12th fret and Luminlay side dots.

A pair of multi-voiced Fishman Fluence Modern PRF-MHB pickups are directly mounted to the body and controlled via a three-way toggle switch, single volume knob and a push/pull tone control.

Other features include a Floyd Rose Original double-locking tremolo bridge system, Gotoh sealed die-cast tuners, Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons and black hardware.

The guitar is available for $1,799/£1,709.

Pro Series Limited Edition Soloist SL2P

The SL2P features an ergonomically contoured alder body and poplar burl top in a Trans Black finish with masked-off natural binding and color matched pointy headstock.

There’s also neck-through-body construction, a five-piece maple/wenge/maple/wenge/maple neck with graphite reinforcement and a painted gloss to natural satin gradient finish on the back.

The 12 inch-16-inch compound radius bound ebony fingerboard features 24 jumbo frets, an outlined pearloid sharkfin at the 12th fret and Luminlay side dots.

A pair of multi-voiced Fishman® Fluence® Modern PRF-MHB pickups are directly mounted to the body and controlled via a three-way toggle switch, single volume knob and a push/pull tone control.

Other features include a Floyd Rose Original double-locking tremolo bridge system, Gotoh sealed die-cast tuners, Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons and black hardware.

The guitar is available for $1,799/£1,709.

JS Series RR Minion JS1XM

The Jackson JS Series RR Minion JS1XM boasts a 2/3 scale length (22.5 inches), with a poplar body, bolt-on maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods and a 12-inch radius maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and sharkfin inlays.

There’s also a pair of Jackson high-output humbuckers, a three-way blade switch, single volume and tone controls and a string-through-body hardtail bridge with block saddles.

The JS Series RR Minion JS1XM is offered in Snow White with black hardware for $179/£160.

JS Series Concert Bass Minion JS1XM

The Jackson JS Series Concert Bass Minion JS1XM boasts a shortened 28.6-inch scale length, with a poplar body, bolt-on maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods and a 12-inch radius maple fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and black sharkfin inlays.

Pickups are a Jackson P style at the neck and a Jackson J style at the bridge, with a pair of volume knobs and a single tone knob, as well as a hardtail bridge with black base plate.

The Minion bass comes in a Snow White finish with black hardware and black pointed headstock for $189/£175.

X Series Signature David Ellefson 30th Anniversary Concert Bass CBX IV

The X Series Signature David Ellefson 30th Anniversary Concert Bass CBX IV celebrates the 30th anniversary of Megadeth’s Rust in Peace album.

The model bears the Megadeth bassist’s personal touches, and features a poplar body with ergonomic contours, a through-body quartersawn maple neck with a scarf joint and graphite-reinforcement rods and a 12 inch-16 inch compound radius laurel fingerboard.

Pickups are an EMG P at the neck and an EMG J at the bridge, with a three-way toggle switch, single volume control and two-band EQ for boosting treble and bass.

There’s also a Jackson HiMass 4-string bridge and all-black hardware.

The bass comes in a Quicksilver finish, with Jackson’s pointed 4-in-line black headstock with white “Radiation” logo and Ellefson’s signature embossed on the truss rod cover, for $899/£859.

X Series Soloist SLX DX

The X Series Soloist SLX DX boasts a poplar body and a through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and tilt-back scarf joint headstock.

The 12 inch-16 inch bound compound radius laurel fingerboard features 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays, and pickups are a Duncan Designed alnico HB-103N at the neck and high-output ceramic HB-103B at the bridge.

There’s also a three-way blade switch, single volume and tone controls and a Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo.

The SLX DX is available in a new Silverburst finish with black hardware and pointed 6-in-line black headstock for $599/£569.

JS Series Dinky Minion JS1X

Ideal for “aspiring little shredders or grownup road dogs who need an easy-traveling instrument loaded with all the features they love,” the Dinky Minion boasts a poplar body, bolt-on maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods and a 12-inch-radius amaranth fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and sharkfin inlays, all at a 2/3 scale length (22.5 inches).

Other features include a rear-angled Jackson pointed six-in-line headstock, a pair of Jackson high-output humbucking pickups with ceramic magnets, a three-way toggle switch and single volume and tone controls and a string-through-body hardtail bridge with block saddles.

The guitar is offered in Gloss Black, Metallic Blue Burst, Neon Green and Pavo Purple with black hardware for $149/£150.

JS Series Dinky Minion JS1XM

With a 2/3 scale length (22.5 inches), the Dinky Minion JS1XM boasts a poplar body, bolt-on maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods and a 12-inch radius maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and sharkfin inlays.

Other features include a rear-angled Jackson pointed 6-in-line headstock, a sculpted heel and a pair of Jackson high-output humbucking pickups with ceramic magnets.

The Dinky Minion JS1XM is offered in Snow White with black hardware for $159/£150.

JS Series RR Minion JS1X

Like the Dinky, the JS Series RR Minion JS1X is a 2/3 scale length (22.5 inches) guitar, with a poplar body, bolt-on maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods and a 12-inch-radius amaranth fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and sharkfin inlays.

Other features include dual Jackson high-output humbucking pickups with three-way blade switching, single volume and tone controls, string-through-body hardtail bridge with block saddles and black hardware.

The RR Minion JS1X is available in Metallic Blue Burst, Neon Green, Neon Yellow and Satin Black for $169/£160.

JS Series Concert Bass Minion JS1X

The Jackson JS Series Concert Bass Minion JS1X features a shortened 28.6-inch scale length poplar body, as well as a bolt-on maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods and a 12-inch-radius amaranth fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays.

Pickups are a Jackson P style at the neck and a Jackson J style at the bridge, with a pair of volume knobs, single tone knob, hardtail bridge with black base plate and Jackson-branded tuners.

The Concert Bass Minion JS1X is available in Neon Green, Pavo Purple, Satin Black and Satin Silver with black hardware and black pointed headstock for $179/£175.

