Fender's Ensenada, Mexico factory struck by fire

Fender's Ensenada factory was struck by a fire on Wednesday morning, according to a local city news site.

As Ensenada.net reports, the fire started at around 6:30AM in one of the factory's warehouses. No injuries have been reported thus far, however dozens of factory workers had to be evacuated, and the fire department called to extinguish the flames.

Fears that the fire could have spread to neighboring facilities were eased when a fire suppression system on the second floor of the warehouse helped get it under control. Thereafter, it only took the fire department “a few minutes” to extinguish the fire entirely. The level of damage to the property remains unclear.

Fender's Ensenada factory is responsible for producing its Player, Player Plus and Vintera electric guitars, as well as many of its lower-priced artist signature models. It also has a newly allocated space dedicated to building the recently announced Acoustasonic Player Telecaster.

“The expansion of the Ensenada factory has been a 26-month long journey, but one that's been completely necessary to make Acoustasonic technology available to a widespread audience of players around the world,” said Ed Magee, Fender's EVP of Operations.

“We have an incredible depth of engineering, operations and guitar building experience in Ensenada and this investment gave the team an opportunity to tackle a brand new guitar manufacturing process to meet the growing creative needs of our players.”

At the time of writing, Fender has not made a statement regarding the fire at the Ensenada factory.