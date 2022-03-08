Fender gives Guitar Center a piece of the ‘80s hair metal action with exclusive Ferrari Red and Neon Green Player Stratocasters

A Ferrari Yellow Player HSS Strat, which was recently unveiled by UK retailer Andertons, is also now available at Guitar Center

Fender Player Stratocaster
(Image credit: Fender)

Fender has partnered with Guitar Center to release two exclusive, limited-edition Fender Player Stratocasters, which arrive in the eye-popping Ferrari Red and Neon Green colorways.

A third Player Stratocaster, a HSS-configured Ferrari Yellow model, is also available at the US retail giant, after an identical six-string was released by UK retailer Andertons last month.

Together, the trio combine to create one particularly attention-grabbing range of electric guitars, one that subtly nods to the vibrant aesthetics of ‘80s hair metal six-string stalwarts, which were defined by big tones and bold looks.

(Image credit: Fender)
The Ferrari Red and Neon Green models, unlike the already unveiled Ferrari Yellow version, each come equipped with a trio of single-coils, and ditch the bridge humbucker for a more orthodox Strat setup.

Specifically, the pickups in question are the usual Player Series appointments – Alnico 5 single-coils – and they’re dictated by a familiar control circuit comprising a five-way selector switch, a master volume knob and two tone parameters.

Adding to the ‘80s-inspired vibe are the pickups’ and speed knobs’ black covers, which are complemented by a black blade switch tip, black whammy bar end and black pickguard.

(Image credit: Fender)
Aside from the out-there looks, the rest of the spec sheet almost faithfully follows the Player Series blueprint. That means there’s an alder body, a modern C bolt-on maple neck and a 25.5” scale length.

There’s been an upgrade in the fretboard department, though: the usual pau ferro has been swapped out for a 9.5”-radius ebony alternative, which is topped with 22 Medium Jumbo frets and white dot inlays.

Hardware-wise, the Strats sport a two-point synchronized tremolo system with bent steel saddles, sealed tuning machines and a synthetic bone nut.

(Image credit: Fender)
The Ferrari Red and Neon Green models are joined by the Ferrari Yellow, HSS-configured counterpart, which sports an almost-identical spec sheet save the presence of an Alnico 5 humbucker in the bridge position.

It seems to be a spiritual sibling to Fender's iconic HM Strat, which first arrived in 1988 before receiving a unexpected revival in early 2020.

The Ferrari Red and Neon Green Player Strats are available now for $899, while the Ferrari Yellow version carries a price tag of $929.

To find out more, visit Guitar Center.

(Image credit: Fender)
(Image credit: Fender)
