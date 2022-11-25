Fender has one of best Black Friday sales online right now – score up to 30% off the 40th Anniversary models, Classic Vibe and the Acoustasonic Player series

Well, the day guitarists everywhere have been waiting for has arrived, Black Friday. This year is shaping up to be one of the best we’ve seen, with the Black Friday guitar deals coming in thick and fast. Now, while there are many epic offers coming from the biggest names in music retail, one of the best sales we’ve seen comes via the official Fender site.

Fender aren’t holding back in their insane Black Friday sale (opens in new tab), offering massive savings on some there most popular models, as well as offering various finish options. So, if you are on the hunt for a brand new Fender – regardless of the price point – then there is never been a better time to buy.

(opens in new tab) Fender Black Friday Sale: Up to 30% off (opens in new tab)

From Fender Acousticsonic Player Series, Classic Vibe, and beginner guitar packs, there is something for everyone in this epic Black Friday sale – in fact, it may be one of the best sales online right now for guitar players.

Among the slew of discounts available, we’re most impressed with the discount applied to the absolutely stunning Squier 40th Anniversary Telecaster, Gold Edition (opens in new tab), which is down to only $359.99, this also includes one of our personal favorites, the king of the offsets, the 40th Anniversary Jazzmaster, Vintage Edition (opens in new tab), in the gorgeous Satin Desert Sand finish.

Elsewhere on the site, you’ll find a tasty deal on the radical Acoustasonic Player Telecaster, which is now down to only $1,049.99 (opens in new tab), and the stylish modern Newporter Player acoustic which is only $224.99 (opens in new tab) – you can even grab a Fender-branded Venice Ukulele for only $44.99! (opens in new tab)

Be sure to check out our Black Friday Fender deals (opens in new tab) page for more Fender offers from around the internet.