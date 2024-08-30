“There have been many requests for it to be re-released”: Fender Japan answers players’ calls and revives its cult 12-string Stratocasters and Telecasters for the first time in over a decade

By
published

Fender first put out a 12-string electric in the 1960s, and it's been over 10 years since we last saw the firm produce expanded Strat and Tele models

Fender Japan 12-String Stratocaster and Telecaster
(Image credit: Fender Japan)

Not only is Fender Japan responsible for masterminding some of the firm’s most forward-thinking instruments – see the Elemental Series, for example – it’s also been known to leaf through the history books to revive a number of cult classic electric guitars.

With that in mind, Fender Japan has announced its newest knockout release: a collection of 12-string Stratocasters and Telecasters.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.