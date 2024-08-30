“There have been many requests for it to be re-released”: Fender Japan answers players’ calls and revives its cult 12-string Stratocasters and Telecasters for the first time in over a decade

Not only is Fender Japan responsible for masterminding some of the firm’s most forward-thinking instruments – see the Elemental Series, for example – it’s also been known to leaf through the history books to revive a number of cult classic electric guitars.

With that in mind, Fender Japan has announced its newest knockout release: a collection of 12-string Stratocasters and Telecasters.

12-string Strats and Teles are very rare beasts indeed. In fact, Fender 12-strings altogether are pretty uncommon, and have only appeared in a handful of formats over the decades. The original – the Fender Electric XII – led the way in the 1960s, but it wasn’t until the late ‘80s that a 12-string Strat arrived on the scene.

However, according to Fender’s own records, that first Strat attempt was discontinued in 1997, before it was briefly revived between 2003 and 2004 for the Classic Series. After that, it became a Special Edition model, but was again discontinued in 2010.

12-string Telecasters are perhaps even rarer. Exclusively available as a Custom Shop model in the 1990s, these particular guitars were only made in a short period between 1995 and 1999.

That means, for over a decade, Fender has been without a 12-string electric model to its name, but now Fender Japan has brought two back following heightened player demand.

The Electric XII – an offset-style model – was the source of inspiration for these newly revived instruments, which both offer elongated headstocks to accommodate the extra tuning machines.

Alder and ash bodies (for the Strat and Tele, respectively) are paired with rosewood fingerboard-topped maple necks, which sport a U-shape profile, 9.5” radius, and a 1.650” bone nut. It’s also worth noting that the Strat has a hardtail bridge.

Otherwise, it’s basically business as usual for the Strats and Teles, which both offer their standard configurations of single-coils and control circuits that look to deliver an authentic Fender playing experience but with the added oomph of six extra strings.

As for cosmetics, the Strat is available in 3-Color Sunburst, Lake Placid Blue and Olympic White, while the Tele is Black and Natural.

“This model has been released as a limited edition several times in the past, and has been highly praised in the 12-string market for its unique 12-string sound,” Fender Japan says. “As a result, there have been many requests for it to be re-released.”

They’re reasonably priced, too: around 165,000 Japanese Yen, which roughly equates to $1,137. Unfortunately, they’re exclusive to Japan, so we once again find ourselves pleading to Fender to bring some overseas. We’re used to it at this point.

However, there is a silver lining. While Fender might not have a 12-string on its books, Squier does. Last year, it launched the affordable Jazz XII as part of its Paranormal Series.

Visit Fender Japan to find out more.