Fender Japan continues its adventures in flamed-top guitars with new never-before-seen Hybrid Series II finishes

The firm continues to push the aesthetic boundaries of some of its most iconic guitar templates with Twilight and Sunset Orange Metallic colorways
(Image credit: Fender Japan)
Fender Japan has further expanded its eye-catching Hybrid II Series of electric guitars, throwing bold gradient and fiery sunset burst colorways into the melting pot.
The darker of the two never-before-seen colorways is called Twilight, and it sees a burst of orange brighten the bottom of the guitar's otherwise blue-finished body. To our eyes, there is a decidedly 'Instagram logo chic' color palette about this one. For better or worse.
Sunset Orange Metallic, meanwhile is a more traditional burst-type finish with a warming twist.
Fender Japan has garnered something of a cult following in recent years for its willingness to go beyond Fender’s traditionalism and bring fresh ideas to the table.
Designed to retain the vintage look of its various builds but pepper them with modern specs that help widen their stylistic suitability, the Hybrid II Series sits at the heart of that ethos.
Six new models were announced at the start of 2024, each delivering quilted maple tops and Orange Drop capacitors, with pickup configurations that mixed things up a bit.
Choice specs aside, the Hybrid II Series sets itself apart for offering Fender-quality guitars that dare to offer fresh aesthetics. The ghostly Larimar Telecaster, for example – which is inspired by a gemstone found exclusively in the Dominican Republic – makes for an ethereal spectacle.
As such, there will no doubt be many players who’ll be delighted to see more colorways added to the risk-taking collection. Prices start from 150,700 Japanese Yen (approx. $945).
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.