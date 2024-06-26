Fender Japan continues its adventures in flamed-top guitars with new never-before-seen Hybrid Series II finishes

Fender Japan has further expanded its eye-catching Hybrid II Series of electric guitars, throwing bold gradient and fiery sunset burst colorways into the melting pot.

The darker of the two never-before-seen colorways is called Twilight, and it sees a burst of orange brighten the bottom of the guitar's otherwise blue-finished body. To our eyes, there is a decidedly 'Instagram logo chic' color palette about this one. For better or worse.

Sunset Orange Metallic, meanwhile is a more traditional burst-type finish with a warming twist.

Fender Japan has garnered something of a cult following in recent years for its willingness to go beyond Fender’s traditionalism and bring fresh ideas to the table.

Designed to retain the vintage look of its various builds but pepper them with modern specs that help widen their stylistic suitability, the Hybrid II Series sits at the heart of that ethos.

(Image credit: Fender Japan)

Six new models were announced at the start of 2024, each delivering quilted maple tops and Orange Drop capacitors, with pickup configurations that mixed things up a bit.

Stratocaster, Telecaster Jazzmaster and Jazz Bass models – as well as a unique HSS build that looks strikingly similar to Yamaha’s top-end, Japanese-built Pacifica Professiona – are all available within the series.

(Image credit: Fender Japan)

Choice specs aside, the Hybrid II Series sets itself apart for offering Fender-quality guitars that dare to offer fresh aesthetics. The ghostly Larimar Telecaster, for example – which is inspired by a gemstone found exclusively in the Dominican Republic – makes for an ethereal spectacle.

As such, there will no doubt be many players who’ll be delighted to see more colorways added to the risk-taking collection. Prices start from 150,700 Japanese Yen (approx. $945).

Head to Fender Japan for more information.