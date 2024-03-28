“A series that is worthy of being called a ‘hybrid’”: Fender Japan’s latest Hybrid II models bring modernistic quilted tops and never-before-seen finishes to the Strat, Tele, Jazzmaster and Jazz Bass

Over 40 years, Fender Japan has built a cult following that goes well beyond its home country and has become renowned for its forward-thinking takes on the Big F’s classic builds. The popular Hybrid II series is the line that has come to best represent that ethos in recent years.

Now the firm has announced its 2024 additions, with six new models that feature a generous application of quilted maple, Orange Drop capacitors and different pickup configurations.

Indeed, four of the six newbies see their alder bodies adorned with quilted maple and, as such, you can now get a Strat, Tele, Jazzmaster and Jazz Bass with the prized tonewood.

Image 1 of 6 Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II Stratocaster in Aquamarine (Image credit: Fender) Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II Stratocaster in Aquamarine (Image credit: Fender) Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II HSH Stratocaster in Vintage Natural (Image credit: Fender) Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II HSH Stratocaster in Vintage Natural (Image credit: Fender) Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II HSS Stratocaster in Forest Blue (Image credit: Fender) Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II HSS Stratocaster in Forest Blue (Image credit: Fender)

Changing the body from straight alder to an alder/maple combination will obviously alter the sound of those builds, likely making for a more resonant response compared to the normal construction.

It also offers significant visual flair, thanks to that sought-after grain pattern on the quilted maple – and the latest Hybrid IIs make the most of it with some killer new finishes, including the jewel-like Red Beryl and the tropical ocean tones of the Aquamarine.

For our money, though, the ghostly Larimar [inspired by a gemstone only found in the Dominican Republic, don’t ya know – Ed] takes the prize for pure spectacle – ethereally fading to white around the edges of the body.

Image 1 of 4 Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II Telecaster in Larimar (Image credit: Fender) Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II Telecaster in Larimar (Image credit: Fender) Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II Telecaster in Red Beryl (Image credit: Fender) Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II Telecaster in Red Beryl (Image credit: Fender)

The line is completed by two new Strat variants, which bring humbucker configurations to the line for the first time. As is the case across the 2024 models, these use newly designed custom-voiced Hybrid II pickups (although there's not a whole lot of info out there about these).

Other notable common appointments include modern C-shaped necks, plus upgraded components like the aforementioned Orange Drop capacitors and Pure Tone output jacks (a clever, four-point contact design that offers a rock-solid grip).

Finally, we can’t help but note the similarity between that Forest Blue HSS Hybrid II Strat and Yamaha’s top-end, Japanese-built Pacifica Professional (particularly with that covered humbucker).

It’s not just us, right? The Fender Japan Hybrid II HSS Strat (top) and Yamaha Pacifica Professional (bottom) (Image credit: Fender / Yamaha)

There’s also a Jazzmaster finish displayed on the site (albeit still unlisted on the product page) that appears to use a flame maple top and recalls the sandy look of the Pacifica Pro’s Beach Burst.

Whether or not it’s a case of Fender flipping the script when it comes to ‘borrowed’ inspiration (there are just a few Fender copies out there, after all), it does at the very least seem to be evidence of a trend in Japanese guitar aesthetics, if nothing else.

Image 1 of 2 Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II Jazzmaster in Red Beryl (Image credit: Fender) Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II Jazzmaster in Red Beryl (Image credit: Fender)

Bassists, meanwhile, have the option of alder-bodied four- and five-string Jazz Basses, which offer a sustain block beneath their vintage-style bridges.

“Made in Japan Hybrid II is a series that is worthy of being called a ‘hybrid’ as it retains its vintage look while incorporating modern specs that are versatile enough to suit any player or genre of music,” says Fender Japan [translated].

“We have created a product that combines playability and instrument tone that suits any guitarist or bassist, whether rhythm or lead, and is made in Japan and has many fans around the world.”

Image 1 of 2 Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II Jazz Bass in Aquamarine (Image credit: Fender) Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II Jazz Bass in Aquamarine (Image credit: Fender)

Prices start at approx. $923 (¥139,700) for the humbucker Strats, through to $1,127 (¥170,500) for the quilted maple-topped Jazzmaster.

For more information on the 2024 Hybrid II line, get your translation tools at the ready, and head to Fender Japan.

It's worth noting that some of the Hybrid II models have found their way outside of Japan, so there is hope for the rest of the world actually getting their hands on these. Fingers crossed…