“A series that is worthy of being called a ‘hybrid’”: Fender Japan’s latest Hybrid II models bring modernistic quilted tops and never-before-seen finishes to the Strat, Tele, Jazzmaster and Jazz Bass

By Matt Parker
published

If you’ve ever wanted one of electric guitar’s classic outlines with a fresh quilted maple look, well, Fender Japan has answered your prayers...

Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II series
(Image credit: Fender Japan)

Over 40 years, Fender Japan has built a cult following that goes well beyond its home country and has become renowned for its forward-thinking takes on the Big F’s classic builds. The popular Hybrid II series is the line that has come to best represent that ethos in recent years.

Now the firm has announced its 2024 additions, with six new models that feature a generous application of quilted maple, Orange Drop capacitors and different pickup configurations.

Image 1 of 6
Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II Stratocaster in Aquamarine
Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II Stratocaster in Aquamarine(Image credit: Fender)
Image 1 of 4
Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II Telecaster in Larimar
Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II Telecaster in Larimar(Image credit: Fender)
Image 1 of 2
Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II Jazzmaster in Red Beryl
Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II Jazzmaster in Red Beryl(Image credit: Fender)
Image 1 of 2
Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II Jazz Bass in Aquamarine
Fender Japan 2024 Hybrid II Jazz Bass in Aquamarine(Image credit: Fender)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a staff writer for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.