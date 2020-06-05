Squier revives forgotten Fender classics with the Paranormal Series

Summer NAMM may not be taking place this year, but Fender has unveiled the first of its releases due for the show with the Squier Paranormal Series, which brings several forgotten gems from the Fender archive back to life.

That means beloved cult classic electric guitars such as the Toronado, Cyclone, Super-Sonic and Cabronita are available again, as well as the Offset Telecaster, a new Baritone Cabronita and a fresh vintage-styled Jazz Bass configuration.

All these new models feature poplar bodies available in two finishes (apart from the Baritone Cabronita), and C-shaped, gloss-finished maple necks, as well as either string-through-body hardtail bridges or Stratocaster tremolos.

The new releases are available to preorder now, and will ship in summer/fall 2020. Read on for the lowdown on all Squier’s Paranormal activity…

Squier Paranormal Toronado - $349

Image 1 of 2 Squier Paranormal Toronado in Lake Placid Blue (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Squier Paranormal Toronado in Black (Image credit: Fender)

The Toronado was first launched back in 1998, and teamed a modified offset shape with dual humbuckers. Its Squier revival features a slim, gloss-finished C-shaped neck with Gibson-like 24.75” scale length, hardtail bridge, and individual volume and tone controls for its pair of high-output Atomic humbuckers.

Squier Paranormal Offset Telecaster - $399

Image 1 of 2 Squier Paranormal Offset Telecaster in Natural (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Squier Paranormal Offset Telecaster in Surf Green (Image credit: Fender)

Something of a cult favorite among alt-rockers, the Offset Telecaster combines Tele specs with the Jazzmaster body shape. The most affordable incarnation yet boasts two Fender-Designed Alnico single coils, string-through-body hardtail bridge and gloss-finished slim C-shaped neck.

Squier Paranormal Cyclone - $399

Image 1 of 2 Squier Paranormal Cyclone in Daphne Blue (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Squier Paranormal Cyclone in Shell Pink (Image credit: Fender)

The Cyclone dates back to 1997, with a Mustang-inspired shape but with a little extra body mass. Squier’s Paranormal version features a poplar body, Stratocaster vintage-style tremolo, Jaguar controls and a trio of Fender-Designed single coils. Like the Toronado, it features a 24.75” scale length and slim C-shaped neck.

Squier Paranormal Super-Sonic - $349

Image 1 of 2 Squier Paranormal Super-Sonic in Graphite Metallic (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Squier Paranormal Super-Sonic in Ice Blue Metallic (Image credit: Fender)

The original reverse-offset Super-Sonic actually began life as a Squier model launched in 1997. This latest version features dual Atomic humbuckers, a C-shape neck profile, narrow 1.5” nut width and vintage-style tremolo. Not to mention that ace reverse headstock.

Squier Paranormal Cabronita Telecaster Thinline - $399

Image 1 of 2 Squier Paranormal Cabronita Telecaster Thinline in Olympic White (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Squier Paranormal Cabronita Telecaster Thinline in Fiesta Red (Image credit: Fender)

Ah, we remember the oh-so-cool 2012 Tele-meets-Gretsch Cabronita Telecaster well. It returns here with a similar semi-hollow look, but a set of Alnico Jazzmaster single coils fill the pickup cavities. Elsewhere, there’s a string-through body hardtail bridge and gloss-finished slim C-shaped neck.

Squier Paranormal Baritone Cabronita Telecaster - $399

Squier Paranormal Baritone Cabronita Telecaster in Black (Image credit: Fender)

Now we’re talking! Squier has lowered the Cabronita’s tone with a 27” scale length, as well as the same Alnico single coils that appear on its non-baritone sibling. It packs a solid poplar body, too. Yes, please.

Squier Paranormal Jazz Bass ’54 - $399

Image 1 of 2 Squier Paranormal Jazz Bass ’54 in Butterscotch Blonde (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Squier Paranormal Jazz Bass ’54 in White Blonde (Image credit: Fender)

Rather than reviving a forgotten gem, the Paranormal’s sole bass entry channels Fender’s Parallel Universe line-up by equipping a classic outline with radically different specs.

Case in point: the Paranormal Jazz Bass ’54 teams Fender-Designed Jazz Bass pickups with 1954 Precision Bass styling. It features a C-shaped neck profile, narrow 1.5” nut width, vintage-style bridge and tuning machines, dual concentric volume and tone controls and a ’50s-style pickguard.

For more info on all the new releases, head on over to Fender.