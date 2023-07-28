Fender launches three-string Stratocaster and Telecaster models as it partners with Loog for new kid-sized guitars

Fender has partnered with children’s guitar builder Loog for two ultra-downsized electric guitars that shrink the Big F’s Stratocaster and Telecaster templates down to a miniscule three-string format.

Loog is no stranger to producing guitars for kids: its catalog currently boasts a suite of three-string acoustic and electric models designed specifically to accommodate and encourage the inquisitive noodles of young players.

This collection, though, injects some Fender DNA into the mix, with the two companies joining forces for quite possibly the smallest Strat and Tele models you will ever see.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

Sure, Fender already does a range of Mini Strats and Mini Jazzmasters, but those offerings come fully equipped with six strings, three single-coils and controls that the brand, along with Loog, have deemed surplus to requirements here.

Instead, the Fender x Loog models feature just one pickup, one volume control and three strings. While that admittedly might sound counterintuitive to just learning on a smaller six-string model, these builds supposedly seek to be “less intimidating for young players”.

As such, three string chords – fretted with the help of the slim neck – are the order of business, with the guitars also featuring regular electric guitar strings and standard tuning in an effort to prepare players for larger instruments.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

And just for good measure, the guitars arrive in classic Fender colors: a no-nonsense Black for the Strat, and a Sea Foam Green for the Tele.

Price-wise, both models weigh in at $199, and arrive with chord flash cards, access to Loog’s learning app, and a booklet on the history of Fender guitars.

“It was a natural fit to collaborate with Loog, providing young artists with new tools as they take their first step in their musical journeys,” commented Richard Bussey, VP of Accessories, Lifestyle and Licensing at Fender. “This exciting partnership aims to foster creativity and enhance accessibility for aspiring artists, nurturing the rock stars of tomorrow, one chord at a time.”

Visit Loog to find out more.